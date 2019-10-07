County soccer teams earn respect

GIRLS SOCCER
Division I
North I Bracket
Monday, Oct. 14
No. 18 Piqua vs. No. 9 Fairmont, 7 p.m.
No. 4 Carroll vs. No. 19, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Bellbrook vs. No. 13 Tecumseh, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Piqua-Fairmont winner vs. No. 3 Springboro, 7 p.m.
Carroll-West Carrollton winner vs. Bellbrook-Tecumseh winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 21
Sectional Final, 7 p.m.
Winner vs. South 1 Bracket winner, Thursday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m., site TBA
North 2 Bracket
Monday, Oct. 14
No. 14 Xenia vs. No. 15 Wayne, 7 p.m.
No. ll Fairborn vs. No. 12 Sidney, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
No. 2 Centerville vs. Xenia-Wayne winner, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Troy vs. Fairborn-Sidney winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 21
Sectional Final, 7 p.m.
Winner vs. South 5 Bracket winner, Thursday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m., site TBA
North 3 Bracket
Monday, Oct. 14
No. 16 Stebbins vs. No. 17 Springfield, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Northmont vs. No. 10 Miamisburg, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
No. 1 Beavercreek vs. Stebbins-Springfield winner, 7 p.m.
No. 8 Butler vs. Northmont-Miamisburg winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 21
Sectional Final, 7 p.m.
Winner vs. South 2 Bracket winner, 7 p.m., site TBA
Division II
(No local teams involved)
Division III
North 1 Bracket
Monday, Oct. 14
No. 13 Greenon vs. No. Southeastern, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
No. 3 Greeneview vs. Greenon-Southeastern winner, 7 p.m.
No. 8 Preble Shawnee vs. No. 24 Tri-County North, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 21
Sectional Final, 7 p.m.
Winner vs. South 2 Bracket winner, Thursday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m., site TBA
North 5 Bracket
Monday, Oct. 14
No. 15 Mechanicsburg vs. No. 18 Yellow Springs, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
No. 7 West Liberty-Salem vs. Mechanicsburg-Yellow Springs winner, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Catholic Central vs. No. 27 National Trail, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 21
Sectional Final, 7 p.m.
Winner vs. North 4 Bracket winner, Thursday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m., site TBA.
BOYS
Division I
North 1 Bracket
Tuesday, Oct. 15
No. 2 Carroll vs. No. 8 Piqua, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
No. 20 West Carrollton vs. Carroll-Piqua winner, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Springfield vs. No. 15 Fairmont, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Sectional Final, 7 p.m. at Beavercreek HS
Winner vs. South 3 Bracket winner, Saturday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m., site TBA
North 2 Bracket
Tuesday, Oct. 15
No. 13 Xenia vs. No. 16 Fairborn, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
No. 1 Beavercreek vs. Xenia-Fairborn winner, 7 p.m.
No. 10 Butler vs. No. 14 Wayne, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Sectional Final, 7 p.m. at Centerville HS
Winner vs. South 5 Bracket winner, Saturday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m., site TBA
Division II
North 2 Bracket
Tuesday, Oct. 15
No. 2 Bellefontaine vs. Urbana, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Bellbrook vs. No. 9 Greenville, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
No. 7 Benjamin Logan vs. Bellefontaine-Urbana winner, 7 p.m.
No. 10 Milton Union vs. Bellbrook-Greenville winner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Sectional Final
Winner vs. South 1 Bracket winner, Saturday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m., site TBA
Division III
North 2 Bracket
Tuesday, Oct. 15
No. 4 Greenon vs. No. 20 Madison, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Yellow Springs vs. No. 17 Legacy Christian, 7 p.m.
No. 10 Miami East vs. No. 14 Greeneview, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
No. 22 Dixie vs. Greenon-Madison winner, 7 p.m.
Yellow Springs-Legacy Christian winner vs. Miami East-Greeneview winner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Sectional Final at Bellbrook HS
Winner vs. South 2 Bracket winner, Saturday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m., site TBA
GREENE COUNTY — The 2019 high school sectional soccer tournament brackets were released over the weekend, and the schools from the Greene County area are very well represented.
Of the 15 combined area boys and girls soccer programs involved in their respective Ohio High School Athletic Association sectional tourneys, eight have a seeding of seventh or better.
Beavercreek High, with its boys program claiming a state crown in 2017 and the girls winning a Division I title last season, is ranked as the top seed in both sectionals. The ‘Creek boys (9-1-3) are the top seed in the D-I North 2 Bracket, and will have a first-round bye before taking on the winner of either 13th seeded Xenia or 16th seeded Fairborn on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Carroll’s boys team, currently undefeated at 12-0-2, is the No. 2 seed in Division I. The Patriots open play on Tuesday, Oct. 15 against No. 8 Piqua.
Bellbrook is a No. 3 seed in Division II. The Golden Eagles (9-5-1) will host No. 9-seed Greenville for their opening round on Oct. 15.
Yellow Springs (8-4-2) is the other boys program to earn a top-10 seeding. The Bulldogs, seeded sixth in Division III, will face a familiar foe in Metro Buckeye Conference foe Legacy Christian (seeded 17th) in their Oct. 15 opener.
The area’s other seeded boys team is Greeneview, in at No. 17 in D-III. Cedarville did not field a boys soccer team this season.
Among the girls teams, Beavercreek’s defending champion squad will begin Division I postseason play on Oct. 17 after a first-round bye. The Battlin’ Beavers are unblemished at 14-0-0 this season.
Greeneview is the area’s next highest girls soccer program seed. The Ohio Heritage Conference leading Rams (8-1-0) are in at No. 3 in Division III. After a first-round bye, Greeneview will begin tourney play against either Greenon or South Charleston Southeastern on Oct. 17.
Carroll’s girls program (12-1-1) emerged as the No. 4 seed in Division I, and will open up against winless West Carrollton on Oct. 14. The Patriots could find themselves in a rematch with Bellbrook in the second round. The Golden Eagles (10-5-0) are in the same bracket with Carroll, as the No. 7 seed. Earlier this season, Carroll defeated Bellbrook, 3-1.
Other area programs involved in the sectional tournaments are: Fairborn (No. 11 in Division I); Xenia (No. 14 in D I); and Yellow Springs (No. 18 in D III).
Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. Cedarville did not field boys or girls soccer teams this season. Legacy Christian chose not to enter its girls soccer team into the postseason. Complete brackets can be found on the Southwest District website: ohsaa.org/SWDAB-Home.