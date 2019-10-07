High School Sports Spotlight Photos

Yellow Springs and Greenon team captains meet under a beautiful sunset prior to their high school boys soccer match in at Yellow Springs High School.

Xenia’s offensive line sets up for another play, in Friday’s win over Butler High School in Vandalia.

Beavercreek seniors Gabby Turner (5) and Grace Phillips (12) go up to block a Northmont shot in a recent Greater Western Ohio Conference girls volleyball win.

Members of the Yellow Springs girls cross country team ready for the start of Saturday’s Legacy Christian Invitational meet in Xenia.

Senior co-captain Alaina Casey (11) of Carroll finds herself surrounded by a flock of Fenwick Falcons, in a recent home win on Spoerl-Bartlett Field in Riverside.

Buccaneers back Kevin Johnson runs around a block thrown by Xenia’s Gavin Gerhardt (58) in Friday’s road win over Vandalia Butler.

Bellbrook playes wore #strongasMudd stickers in honor of a fellow coach who is battling with cancer, for Friday’s win over Valley View.

Greeneview’s Ellie Snyder (8) gets to a headball before a Springfield Catholic Central opponent, in a recent home loss at Nock Field in Jamestown.

More than 440 boys and girls high school runners representing 31 teams competed Oct. 6 at the annual Xenia Legacy Christian Cross Country Invitational in Xenia.

Carroll’s leading scorer, Jillian Roberts (13), launches a direct kick at the Fenwick goal in a recent 2-0 Patriots win in Riverside.