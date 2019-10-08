Sports Digest

Buccaneers, Golden Eagles in playoff hunt

GREENE COUNTY — Fresh off their third consecutive shutout, the Xenia Buccaneers are now ranked No. 6 in the latest Ohio High School Athletic Association weekly football computer rankings, which came out on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Xenia (5-1) is ranked sixth in Division’s II’s Region 8. The top-8 schools at the end of the regular season will qualify for the postseason playoffs. Xenia has never qualified for the postseason tournament.

Following Bellbrook’s 30-19 win over previously unbeaten Germantown Valley View last week, the Golden Eagles are listed as Division III, Region 11’s seventh-ranked team with a 4-2 mark.

Despite having a 2-4 overall record at this point, the Beavercreek Beavers are still listed as 11th the Division I Region 2 computer ratings.

MS volleyball sweeps Greenon

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview Middle School seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball teams both claimed straight set wins over Greenon recently. The seventh grade team beat Greenon 25-21 and 25-16. Dayanara Rodriguez led the team with eight points, Ally Truman had six, and Claire Tobe added five. The Rams seventh graders now have a 7-8 record this season.

The eighth graders beat Greenon 25-17 and 25-21. Izzy Carrington and Tessa Allen scored eight points each, while Taylor Warner added seven for the 9-6 Rams.

Greeneview hosting Bowling meeting

JAMESTOWN — There will be a meeting for Greeneview High School boys and girls interested in bowling this winter, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 16 in the High School Auditeria. This meeting is for potential bowlers and their parents.

Basketball coach needed

JAMESTOWN— Greeneview is looking for an eighth grade boys basketball coach for this winter 2019-2020 season. If interested, send an email to: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

CSU announces 2019 Hall of Fame class

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2019 inductees for the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Five individuals and two teams make up this year’s class which includes:

• Jeff Franklin (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 2009)

• Charles Hope (Football, Offensive Lineman – Class of 1992)

• Arthur Hunter (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 1993)

• Josh Ruga (Cross Country – Class of 1961)

• Audrea Sterling (Track & Field – Class of 1994)

• 1994 Women’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Outdoor National Champions)

• 1994 Men’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Indoor National Champions)

The 2019 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held 1 p.m. at the Country Club of the North on Friday, Oct. 11. the deadline to purchase tickets for the annual event was Friday, Oct. 4.

Championship football tickets on sale

COLUMBUS — Two all-session ticket options are now on sale for the 2019 Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) football state championship games, which will be played Dec. 5-7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village in Canton.

A limited number of VIP parking passes will go on sale soon. Single-game tickets go on sale in late October.

The Stadium Club all-session ticket package includes access to the indoor club level during each game and outdoor premium cushioned seats. The Stadium Club package also includes complimentary admission to the Pro Football Hall of Fame adjacent to the stadium. The Stadium Club packages are $140 each.

Also on sale are all-session general admission tickets, which do not include indoor access or complimentary Hall of Fame access. They sell for $85 each.

The all-session ticket packages are available at: www.profootballhof.com/tickets

State soccer schedule changed

COLUMBUS — In addition to welcoming the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) to Columbus in November, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced that the OHSAA soccer state championship games at MAPFRE Stadium will take place a day later than previously announced due to the schedule that week at the stadium. The OHSAA soccer finals will now take place on Saturday, November 9, for the girls and Sunday, November 10, for the boys.

Coming off their Women’s World Cup championship in July, the USWNT will play Sweden in a friendly on Thursday, November 7, at MAPFRE Stadium. By contract, the USWNT also has full access to the stadium on Friday, November 8, causing the need to move the OHSAA finals one day later.

The OHSAA soccer state semifinals will take place around the state earlier that week. The girls semifinals will take place on Tuesday, November 5, while the boys semifinals will be played on Wednesday, November 6.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.