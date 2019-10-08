BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek boys soccer team celebrated Senior Night in style, and earned a shutout win Oct. 8 over the Northmont Thunderbolts. Owing to some fancy footwork and excellent possession, the Beavers were able to maintain their momentum for a 5-0 victory.

Twelve senior Beavers were honored before the game. The energy, both in the stands and on the field, was high. The Beavers started out slow on the field, until a Northmont player tackled Beavercreek senior Pete Schneider around the waist inside the box. That player was given a red card and Schneider scored on the penalty kick in the 22nd minute for Beavercreek’s first goal.

In the second half, Beavercreek picked up speed significantly. The Beavers scored back to back goals within the first 10 minutes, the first from senior Asad Patel, and the second from senior Gavyn Coots. Coots, in particular, was able to singularly work past the Northmont defense with some fancy footwork.

Later, with 22 minutes remaining, senior Connor Utt took the ball up the left side of the field, and centered it to sophomore Colin Campbell. Northmont goalie Nick Newman dived on it while still in Campbell’s possession, but Campbell was able to wrestle it away and send it home.

Lastly, in the game’s last minute, senior Jack Dewine scored off of a throw-in from senior Brooks Lyle. Lyle had been injured earlier in the game, but was able to return to the field and secure the assist.

Speaking to the growing momentum that his players displayed over the course of the match, coach John Guiliano remarked about the mental game of his players.

“Obviously, Senior Night is a big night, and the kids are excited. So the biggest thing for us is to try to get back into our normal routine. Kinda getting back into playing the way we needed to play. The first half I thought we were a little sluggish, forcing things and rushing things a little more than we needed to, but at halftime we were able to regroup and reset, so that helped us there. It’s always good to win on Senior Night. This is their night to celebrate their careers, and nothing is better than a win.”

The Beavers record now stands at 10-1-3. Beavercreek will play Centerville on Thursday in the Greater Western Ohio Conference regular season finale in their bid for the championship. The Northmont Thunderbolts play Wayne at home on Thursday with an overall record of 10-3-2.

London Bishop is a freelance sportswriter for Greene County News.

