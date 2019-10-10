Rams grab share of OHC crown

JAMESTOWN — Host Greeneview needed a win over Cedarville in order to grab a share of the Ohio Heritage Conference’s South division title, and the visiting Indians made them earn it.

Greeneview defeated Cedarville in four sets, 25-18, 25-27, 25-9, 25-21 to share the OHC South crown with London Madison Plains.

For anyone unaccustomed to watching a battle in any sport between Cedarville and Greeneview, picture the Ohio State-Michigan college football rivalry but at the high school level … in every sport. There you have it.

Records don’t matter.

There’s respect for the other side. But then again it’s always nice to beat them, too.

Each set possessed several long rallies, plenty of diving saves and jarring hits. The host Rams seemed to have the edge in hitting, however as Madyson Brittingham (17), Elizabeth Reichley (13) and Sarah Trisel (11) each finished in double digits in kills. Reichley and Trisel also had two blocks each.

Rams coach Tracey Hollenbaugh said Cedarville proved to be a good test, as always.

“It really did feel like an OSU-Michigan game. And it was nice to have them for a battle at the end (of the season), for the OHC championship,” she said. It was also a special win for Rams seniors Amanda Mickle, Madyson Brittingham and Grace Morris on Senior Night.

“I’m happy for my seniors, and for our play in the middle tonight. And Elizabeth Reichley really stepped up, that was key. Everybody really played well,” Hollenbaugh added.

Cedarville’s Abigail Sheridan led all hitters with 14 kills, Kyra Campbell finished with seven kills, while Claire Czerniak and Luisa Christian both had six each in Thursday’s loss.

“I thought it was a well played match. The third set got away from us, and then we had to fight back in the fourth, … a pass here, a solid play there, we were in this. Greeneview played really smart, they found some holes and that made it tough for us,” Cedarville coach Roberta Jones said. “I’m very pleased with how we did, but I obviously would like to beat them.”

Jones liked the play of Luisa Christian.

“I kept moving her around from middle to the outside, and she did a great job for us. And Abigail (Sheridan) played phenomenally. I had a freshman setter who had been struggling a little bit with her sets, but today she was spot on. Her setting was beautiful.

“Honestly, the whole team played really well. We started the season 0-and-9, then we won seven of the next nine, and went and won a few more. I’m pleased of where we’ve come from, and I’m very excited about going into the tournament.”

Cedarville falls to 8-13, 5-11 OHC with the loss. They were 5-17 last season, with just two conference wins.

Greeneview begins Division III sectional tournament play on Oct. 15 as the No. 7 seed, and will take on ninth seed National Trail at 6:30 p.m. at Brookville High School. Cedarville is the third seed in the Division IV Reading draw. The Indians will take on No. 13 seed Oyler on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. in Cincinnati.

