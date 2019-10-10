Sports Digest

Basketball officials classes forming

FAIRBORN — Southwest Ohio Basketball Officials training classes are now forming, for a series of Sunday courses from Oct. 20 through Nov. 17. Classes will take place from 1-5 p.m. each Sunday at Wright State University’s Nutter Center. Class registration fee is $115.

To register, go online to: officials.myohsaa.org/register. Create a MyOHSAA portal account, then search for SW-Ohio Basketball Officials Training. The course will be conducted by Rob Cowles (937-360-5071, robert.cowles63@gmail.com) and Hanna Keller (567-712-0646, hkeller13@hotmail.com).

Greeneview hosting Bowling meeting

JAMESTOWN — There will be a meeting for Greeneview High School boys and girls interested in bowling this winter, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 16 in the High School Auditeria. This meeting is for potential bowlers and their parents.

Basketball coach needed

JAMESTOWN— Greeneview is looking for an eighth grade boys basketball coach for this winter 2019-2020 season. If interested, send an email to: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

CSU announces 2019 Hall of Fame class

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2019 inductees for the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Five individuals and two teams make up this year’s class which includes:

• Jeff Franklin (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 2009)

• Charles Hope (Football, Offensive Lineman – Class of 1992)

• Arthur Hunter (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 1993)

• Josh Ruga (Cross Country – Class of 1961)

• Audrea Sterling (Track & Field – Class of 1994)

• 1994 Women’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Outdoor National Champions)

• 1994 Men’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Indoor National Champions)

The 2019 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held 1 p.m. at the Country Club of the North on Friday, Oct. 11. the deadline to purchase tickets for the annual event was Friday, Oct. 4.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

