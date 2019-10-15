Carroll blasts Piqua in opener

The Carroll boys soccer team dominated in their first tournament match of the year against the Piqua Indians. The Patriots’ 9-0 victory ensures their advancement into the next phase of the Division I tournament, in which they will play West Carrollton this coming Saturday.

The Patriots scored early in the game and often, keeping consistent and total pressure on the Piqua box. Of the Patriots’ nine goals, Conner Osterholt, Kellen Williams, and Martin O’Grady took two goals each, with Brandon Osterholt, Conner Bailey, and Will Moddeman scoring the other three.

Piqua ends its season with a 4-10-4 record.

The second seeded Patriots (16-0-2) advance to the second round of the turnament where they will face No. 20 seeded West Carrollton next. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Carroll’s Spoerl-Bartlett Field.

The winner of Saturday’s matchup will then play either No. 11 Springfield or No. 15 Kettering Fairmont for the sectional final on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Beavercreek’s Frank Zink Field.

Charlie Thompson of Carroll maneuvers with the ball against Piqua defender Colin Baugh, during Tuesday’s Patriots tournament win in Riverside. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/10/web1_ThompsonColinBough_PS.jpg Charlie Thompson of Carroll maneuvers with the ball against Piqua defender Colin Baugh, during Tuesday’s Patriots tournament win in Riverside. Jeffrey Bishop | Greene County News Piqua goalkeeper Kamden Davidson chases down the ball, as Carroll’s Charlie Thompson falls down in side the Indians box, Oct. 15 at Carroll’s Spoerl-Bartlett Field, in Riverside. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/10/web1_DavidsonThompson_PS.jpg Piqua goalkeeper Kamden Davidson chases down the ball, as Carroll’s Charlie Thompson falls down in side the Indians box, Oct. 15 at Carroll’s Spoerl-Bartlett Field, in Riverside. Jeffrey Bishop | Greene County News

By London Bishop For Greene County News

London Bishop is a freelance sportswriter for Greene County News.

