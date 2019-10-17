Sports Digest

Rams volleyball advances

BROOKVILLE — Greeneview won its first round of OHSAA Division III sectional girls volleyball tournament over National Trail, 25-13, 25-20, 28-26, Oct. 16 at Brookville High School. Madyson Brittingham led the Rams (14-9) with a dozen kills, and Sarah Trisel added nine. Amanda Mickle recorded five ace serves, to go with 14 digs, and Kimmy

Robinette recorded 13 digs. Greeneview, the No. 7 seed, will take on second-seeded Springfield Northeastern at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Brookville High School.

Greeneview falls in OT

CASSTOWN — Greeneview’s boys soccer team lost in overtime at No. 10-seed Miami East. Both teams traded scoring chances, but the defenses either came up with a big play or the goalkeepers made a great save. Hunter Anderson played in foal for the Rams. With just over three minutes left in the first overtime Miami East was able to sneak one in for the win, 1-0. The Rams finish with an overall record of 5-9-3.

Skyhawks climb at Yellow Springs

YELLOW SPRINGS — Competing at Yellow Springs on Oct. 14, Fairborn’s cross country teams saw improvement on its final meet of the regular season. For the girls team, Karen Floyd ran a personal best time of 22:37 to place 14th. Also running in the top 30 was Natalie Oktavec and Megan Galloway with a new best time of 23:07.

The boys team runners ran under the 19-minute mark, and Austin Hicks ran a personal best time of 19:43. Fairborn will compete in the Division I district competition on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. for the girls race; 1:45 p.m. for the boys, at Cedarville University’s Elvin R. King cross country course.

Bellbrook defeats Greenville

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook High School boys varsity soccer team claimed a 6-0 win over Greenville in the opening round of the Division II North 2 Bracket sectionals, Oct.15. Sophomore midfielder/forward Trace Terry scored three goals and assisted on one other goal, fellow sophomore midfielder/forward Bryce Ferrin scored two goals and had three assists, Luke Motil recorded a goal, and Spencer Bretland added an assist in the win.

The third seeded Golden Eagles (11-5-1) advance to take on 10-seed West Milton Milton-Union (7-6-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Bellbrook High.

Cameron Carroll Correction

RIVERSIDE — It has come to our attention that it was Carroll junior defender Cameron Frederick who was credited with an assist on a second half girls soccer match goal by Jillian Roberts, in the Patriots’ regular season ending 4-0 win over Roger Bacon, not sophomore Samantha Kilfoyle. We apologize for the error.

Carroll is now 15-1-1 after a first round sectional tournament win over West Carrollton on Oct. 14. They host Bellbrook in round two at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 at Spoerl-Bartlett Field.

Relatives of XHS 1921 team sought

XENIA — The Xenia High School Athletic Hall of Fame is seeking any relatives of the school’s 1921 undefeated football team. The committee plans on inducting the team among its 2019 class of inductees. The 1921 team finished the season at 9-0 and recorded eight shutouts, outscoring their opponents 222-7.

The early press coverage of the team mentioned most players by their last names only. Here’s an alphabetical listing of team members that the committee has on hand (first names, if available in parentheses):

Ballentyne (Bob); Botorff; Boxwell; Chandler; Cowan (Carl); Currie (Arthur); Currie (Don); David; Douthett; Edwards; Ferguson; Flax; Fuller; Harbison; Hendrickson; Humble; Keller (G.); Lane; Lawrence (Purdom); Lonnes (“Doc”); Mendenhall, Manager; McCallister, (Marcus), team captain; McCallister (N.); Peller (K.); Randall (Tad); Reutinger (Eddie); Robinson; Seaman; Smith; Smith; Terrell, Assistant Manager; Yeakley (Robert). The team was coached by Jerry L. Katherman.

Player relatives are urged to contact the committee at 937-372-5417.

Club Magic hosting tryouts

BEAVERCREEK — The Magic Volleyball Club is hosting tryouts for 12-, 13- and 14-year-old girls interested in playing club (select) volleyball, in order to prepare themselves for their local high school volleyball programs. Tryout fees are $10 per athlete. For questions, please feel free to contact directors Mike or Sarah Roush at 937-999-7883.

Tryout times: 12 and 13s — 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Xenia Community Center, 1265 W. Second St., Xenia; 14s — 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Xenia Community Center.

Greeneview hosting winter sports meetings

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School will be hosting meetings for both parents and student athletes for the following sports: Swimming (7 p.m., Oct. 22 in the HS Study Hall Room); and Middle School Boys Basketball (6:30 pm., Oct. 22 in the Middle School Cafeteria).

All interested students and their parents are encouraged to attend.

Basketball officials classes forming

FAIRBORN — Southwest Ohio Basketball Officials training classes are now forming, for a series of Sunday courses from Oct. 20 through Nov. 17. Classes will take place from 1-5 p.m. each Sunday at Wright State University’s Nutter Center. Class registration fee is $115.

To register, go online to: officials.myohsaa.org/register. Create a MyOHSAA portal account, then search for SW-Ohio Basketball Officials Training. The course will be conducted by Rob Cowles (937-360-5071, robert.cowles63@gmail.com) and Hanna Keller (567-712-0646, hkeller13@hotmail.com).

Basketball coach needed

JAMESTOWN— Greeneview is looking for an eighth grade boys basketball coach for this winter 2019-2020 season. If interested, send an email to: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

Reds offering Clubhouse tours

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore is once again offering offseason clubhouse tours of Great American Ball Park. The two-hour Major League Clubhouse Tours include the Reds and visitor’s clubhouses, visitor’s dugout and more exclusive areas.

Tours are available each Saturday at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. The tours run weekly until March 14, 2020. (No tours on Dec. 7 due to Redsfest). The Clubhouse Tour also includes admission to the newly-renovated Reds Museum. Space is limited and tours often sell out in advance. Private or small group tours are also available. Please go to redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923 for more information.

