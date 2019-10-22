Ewert dominates District meet

CEDARVILLE — The cross country District Championships for Southwest Ohio took place on a blustery Saturday, Oct 19. That Saturday morning saw schools from all across the Miami Valley and Southwest Ohio come together at the Elvin R. King Cross Country Course at Cedarville University to compete for the district championship title. Multiple schools from Greene County finished strong in both team and individual competition, including Beavercreek High School in Division I, and Carroll High School in Division II.

The Cedarville district meet combined two District Meets together, meaning the top two teams and top two individuals are considered district champions.

Senior Taylor Ewert of Beavercreek, the defending State Champion in the girls’ D1 race, finished strong with a time of 17:03.2, almost a minute ahead of the second-place runner, Faith Duncan of Lebanon. The two district champions embraced after the race was finished, congratulating and encouraging one another. The Beavercreek girls also dominated in team competition, Jodie Pierce, Savannah Roark and Juliann Williams taking the third, fourth, and fifth place spots, respectively.

The Beavercreek boys earned themselves a fourth place district runner-up spot, behind Lebanon, Tippecanoe and Fairmont in team competition. Connor Ewert of Beavercreek came in third place individually with a time of 15:54.9, behind district champions Sam Duncan of Lebanon (15:40.8) and Bryce Conley of Tippecanoe (15:48.9).

In Division II, Oakwood dominated the top spots for the girls’ race, Grace Hartman, Elizabeth Vaughn and Bella Butler taking first, second, and fourth places respectively in individual competition. Oakwood and Tippecanoe both took District Champion titles in girls team competition.

Carroll’s boys team came to win, and took both District Champion spots in individual competition. Junior Kevin Agnew came in first place with a time of 15:58.2, and senior Grant Arnold took second place with a time of 16:17.5. Arnold battled Kyle Lathander of Oakwood for the crucial last stretch of the race, beating the senior runner by the hairsbreadth margin of 0.17 seconds. The Carroll and Eaton teams were crowned D2 district champions in team competition.

In Division III, West-Liberty Salem and Fort Loramie grabbed the district team titles for the girls, and Anna and Cedarville high schools took the district titles for the boys.

The top teams from each division will have the opportunity to compete for the Regional title on Saturday, Oct 26, at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Carroll’s Grant Arnold pulls ahead of Kyle Lathander to take second place in boys’ Division II race. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/10/web1_DSC_0035-.jpg Carroll’s Grant Arnold pulls ahead of Kyle Lathander to take second place in boys’ Division II race. Photo by London Bishop Beavercreek’sTaylor Ewert crosses the finish line as the girls Division I Soutwest District cross country champion. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/10/web1_DSC_0073-.jpg Beavercreek’sTaylor Ewert crosses the finish line as the girls Division I Soutwest District cross country champion. Photo by London Bishop

‘Creek boys, girls qualify for Regional

By London Bishop For Greene County News

London Bishop is a free-lance writer for Greene County News.

London Bishop is a free-lance writer for Greene County News.