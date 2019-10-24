Mason Witt was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for September for Greeneview High School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. A junior on the golf team, Witt has verbally committed to Xavier University for golf. He won the Ohio Heritage conference tournament, and led the Rams to an OHC South Division title for the second year in a row. Also, Witt tied his own school record for nine-hole score shooting a 32 at both Locust Hills and Liberty Hills. The team set the nine-hole team record shooting a 149 at Locust Hills. He was the medalist at Sectionals and Districts, and then capped it all off with a Division II STATE CHAMPIONSHIP.

Mason Witt was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for September for Greeneview High School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. A junior on the golf team, Witt has verbally committed to Xavier University for golf. He won the Ohio Heritage conference tournament, and led the Rams to an OHC South Division title for the second year in a row. Also, Witt tied his own school record for nine-hole score shooting a 32 at both Locust Hills and Liberty Hills. The team set the nine-hole team record shooting a 149 at Locust Hills. He was the medalist at Sectionals and Districts, and then capped it all off with a Division II STATE CHAMPIONSHIP.