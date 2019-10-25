Carroll-Badin football game online tonight

RIVERSIDE — Tonight’s Friday, Oct. 25 high school varsity football game between the host Carroll Patriots and the Hamilton Badin Rams will be broadcast live online on the Gem City Sports Network.

Tonight on the Gem City Sports Network it will be a GCL matchup between the Badin Rams and the Carroll Patriots.

Badin (5-3 overall, 2-1 Greater Catholic League Co-Ed) is coming off a 34-6 thumping of Middletown Fenwick; and the Patriots (4-4, 2-1 GCLC) are coming off a huge win over the Kettering Alter Knights, 17-10.

Catch the action on radio1.gemcitysports.com or later on demand at www.gemcitysports.com.

Pregame starts at 6:30 p.m., with the kickoff slated for 7 p.m.