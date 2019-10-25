Badin Rams rumble over Carroll

Things started promisingly for the Carroll Patriots, as they scored the first touchdown of the game versus the Badin Rams. After a turnover on downs for each team, Donovan LaJeunesse broke away for a 45-yard touchdown with two minutes left in the first quarter. Coming off consecutive wins against rival Kettering Alter last week and Cincinnati McNicholas the week prior, Carroll seemed poised to continue its streak.

However, the Rams were able to fight back, chalking up six touchdowns before the night was over, trouncing the Patriots with a 45-14 final score.

Badin (6-3, 3-1 in the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed) scored its first touchdown to the tune of the first-quarter buzzer, as quarterback Zach Switzer launched a corner route pass to a wide-open Michael Schweinefuss in the end zone.

In the second quarter, the Rams put themselves up 21-7 after Joshua Hegemann ran a punt by Carroll’s Steven Chapman back for a 62-yard touchdown. Hegemann also scored Badin’s third touchdown of the half on a pass from Switzer, fighting his way around left end to put the ball over the goal line.

After halftime, Carroll (4-5, 2-2 GCLC) recovered some of its defensive capabilities, enough to force Badin to settle for a field goal. However, Badin consistently stifled any opportunities for Carroll’s offense to gain ground.

With a little over two minutes left in the quarter, Alex Delong of Badin scored two touchdowns, the second after Carroll’s pass was intercepted by Rams teammate Emari Smiley. Badin led 38-7 at the end of the third quarter.

Carroll made a slight comeback at the beginning of the fourth quarter, as Andy Walker scored a touchdown with a little over ten minutes remaining in the game. Carroll would go on to recover its onside kickoff at the Badin 40-yard line. However, less than a minute later, Carroll threw a pick-6 into the hands of the Rams’ Joshua Hegemann.

Carroll’s final game of the season will be played next week at Fenwick High School, in Middletown. Badin will go up against McNicholas.

By London Bishop For Greene County News

London Bishop is a freelance sportswriter for Greene County News.

