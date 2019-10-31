Sports Digest

Huskers, Curtis nab exhibition win

LINCOLN — Samari Curtis was the second leading scorer for Nebraska in the Cornhuskers 91-63 exhibition win over Doane (Neb.) University, 10/30 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Curtis, the 2019 Ohio High School Mr. Basketball and a graduate of Xenia High, finished with 12 points, five defensive rebounds and three steals in 21 minutes and 23 seconds of work. Teammate Dachon Burke led the Huskers with 15 points scored. Three other Nebraska players — Haanif Cheathan, Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Kevin Cross — each finished with 10 points.

Nebraska led 43-24 at halftime, and outscored the NAIA Tigers 48-39 in the second half.

Football all-session tickets on sale

COLUMBUS — Two all-session ticket options are on sale for the 2019 OHSAA football state championship games, which will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Dec. 5-7. The Stadium Club all-session ticket package includes access to the indoor club level during each game and outdoor premium cushioned seats. The Stadium Club package also includes complimentary admission to the Pro Football Hall of Fame adjacent to the stadium. The Stadium Club packages are $140 each. Also on sale are all-session general admission tickets, which do not include indoor access or complimentary Hall of Fame access. They sell for $85 each. A limited number of VIP parking passes will go on sale soon. Single-game tickets go on sale in late October. The all-session ticket packages are available at: www.profootballhof.com/tickets .

Relatives of XHS 1921 team sought

XENIA — The Xenia High School Athletic Hall of Fame is seeking any relatives of the school’s 1921 undefeated football team. The committee plans on inducting the team among its 2019 class of inductees. The 1921 team finished the season at 9-0 and recorded eight shutouts, outscoring their opponents 222-7.

The early press coverage of the team mentioned most players by their last names only. Here’s an alphabetical listing of team members that the committee has on hand (first names, if available in parentheses):

Ballentyne (Bob); Botorff; Boxwell; Chandler; Cowan (Carl); Currie (Arthur); Currie (Don); David; Douthett; Edwards; Ferguson; Flax; Fuller; Harbison; Hendrickson; Humble; Keller (G.); Lane; Lawrence (Purdom); Lonnes (“Doc”); Mendenhall, Manager; McCallister, (Marcus), team captain; McCallister (N.); Peller (K.); Randall (Tad); Reutinger (Eddie); Robinson; Seaman; Smith; Smith; Terrell, Assistant Manager; Yeakley (Robert). The team was coached by Jerry L. Katherman.

Player relatives are urged to contact the committee at 937-372-5417.

Basketball coach needed

JAMESTOWN— Greeneview is looking for an eighth grade boys basketball coach for this winter 2019-2020 season. If interested, send an email to: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

Reds offering Clubhouse tours

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore is once again offering offseason clubhouse tours of Great American Ball Park. The two-hour Major League Clubhouse Tours include the Reds and visitor’s clubhouses, visitor’s dugout and more exclusive areas.

Tours are available each Saturday at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. The tours run weekly until March 14, 2020. (No tours on Dec. 7 due to Redsfest). The Clubhouse Tour also includes admission to the newly-renovated Reds Museum. Space is limited and tours often sell out in advance. Private or small group tours are also available. Please go to redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923 for more information.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

