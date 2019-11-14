Raiders name baseball staff for 2020 season

FAIRBORN — Wright State head baseball coach Alex Sogard has announced his coaching staff for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

“I’m very excited about our coaching staff this year,” Sogard said. “I’m excited to name Nate Metzger as associate head coach. This is our fourth year working together and he brings a wealth of knowledge, success, and experience to our program. Coach Metzger is a tremendous worker and I look forward to him helping guide our continued growth and success.”

Sogard also announced that Trevin Sonnier has been named assistant coach/hitting coach. Sonnier, who played professionally for the Chicago White Sox and the Washington Wildthings will be working daily with the hitters and outfielders.

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Trevin and his family to the program,” Sogard said. “My main goal in this process was finding someone to who has been involved with an elite offense. Trevin will be able to develop our players and continue their great success. Trevin’s experience of playing and coaching at a very successful program will be pivotal as we advance our program to new heights. His professional career will also be a valuable tool while developing our hitters. I look forward to seeing his positive impact on our program as a coach, recruiter and mentor to our players.”

Sonnier joins the Raiders after spending the last year as an assistant coach with the Dallas Baptist University Patriots. In his year at DBU, Sonnier was a key part of a coaching staff that helped guide the Patriots in their 2019 season to a 43-21 record and the finals of the Lubbock Regional.

Former Raider standout Chase Slone is back as the volunteer coach.

“Chase is a great asset to the program, a great coach, and a true Raider, I’m very excited to welcome him back,” Sogard said. “Continuity has been and continues to be very important to the program.”

Slone was the shortstop the past two seasons at Wright State and was voted first team and second team All Horizon League in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

“Chase is a very passionate coach and a tremendous baseball mind. I look forward to his impact on our program,” Sogard said.

After graduating from Wright State with a Bachelors in Organizational Leadership, Slone signed to play professionally with the Washington Wildthings in 2019. His duties include coaching infielders, base running, organizing camps and helping assist the offense.

Another former Raider player, Jason Foster, has also joined the staff. Foster will serve as the director of player development/data analyst where he will assist in video and data analysis.

“I’m very excited to bring back another former player in Jason,” Sogard said. “He has a great background in analytics, previously training a summer at Driveline baseball, and he will have a major impact on our guys.”

Foster joins the coaching staff after finishing his last season at the University of Iowa. Prior to that he played three seasons at Wright State and Graduated in 2018 with a degree in exercise science and minor in sociology. Foster, a native of Grove City, was part of three different Horizon League titles for the Raiders in 2015, 2016, and 2018.

“Jason knows our program and our culture very well and I’m excited about the major impact he will make on our players,” Sogard said.

First pitch of the 2020 season is slated for Feb. 14 at Mississippi State.

The Raiders are coming off of a 42-17 season in 2019, winning the Horizon League regular season championship but falling in the conference tournament. Their 42 wins last year were the fourth-most wins in program history.

“We are all looking forward to growing the program and competing again for a championship this season,” Sogard said.

Wright State Baseball will be having it’s annual First Pitch Banquet presented by Grunder Landscaping at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31. It will be located on the main floor of the Nutter Center.