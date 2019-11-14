‘Creek athletes sign with colleges

BEAVERCREEK — A group of Beavercreek athletes made their college choices official Wednesday during a letter of intent signing ceremony in a packed auxiliary gym at the high school.

Girls soccer had five sign including Diana Benigno (University of Dayton), Molly Bukiewicz (Carson-Newman), Marcella Cash (Mississippi State), Madeline Nartker (University of Findlay), and Heidi Orloff (Lincoln Memorial).

The two-time state champion girls cross country team had three sign including individual state champ Taylor Ewert (Arkansas), Jodie Pierce (Cincinnati), and Savannah Roark (Syracuse).

Baseball players who signed were Kevin Bellamy (Edison State), and Austin Schroeder (Sinclair). Girls golfers were Sarah O’Connor (Dayton), and Zoe Romaker (Mount St. Joseph). Boys lacrosse standout Trevor Connolly chose Muskingum, while another standout, Seth Owens, signed with Wooster. Girls lacrosse team members to sign were Kaileigh Nuessgen (Detroit Mercy), and Alexi Hardy (Akron).

Boys soccer players to sign were Bobby Goodman (Wittenberg), Pete Schneider (Wright State), and Jack Towers (Detroit Mercy). Swimmers who signed were Olivia Edge (Bowling Green), Peyton Farrell (Ohio), Nathan Holty (The Ohio State University), and Ian Leighninger (Wingate). Julia Bays signed to play tennis at Wright State, while gymnast Harrison Andary signed with The Ohio State University. Track and field athlete Eileen Yang, a top pole vaulter, chose Yale.

Among the highlights mentioned:

— As of signing day, the senior class has 27 Greater Western Ohio Conference titles, four state titles (boys soccer, girls soccer, girls cross country twice), and four teams ranked nationally.

— Ewert is a two-time individual state champ, has the second-fastest time ever in Ohio, a four-time, All-Ohio selection, the two-mile state champ in track and a nationally ranked race walker. Coach Howard Russ called her the best to ever come out of Ohio.

— O’Connor is the first GWOC golfer of the year not from Centerville.

— The girls soccer team won 43 straight matches over a span of two seasons.