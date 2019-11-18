Austria named girls BB assistant

RIVERSIDE — Former Carroll High School and University of Dayton basketball star Kelley Austria has joined the Carroll girls basketball team as an assistant coach for the 2019-20 season.

“I am really excited to be back at Carroll after seven years,” Austria said. “I am looking forward to working with the team this season.”

Austria, who graduated from Carroll in 2012, has spent the past two years playing professionally in Greece and Hungary after a standout career for the Dayton Flyers, that included Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year, All-Defensive Team, Second Team all-conference, and A-10 All-Tournament Team honors during her redshirt senior year in the 2016-17 season.

During her playing days at Carroll, Austria led the Patriots to the team’s first appearance in the Division-II state championship game as a junior. She also earned several individual awards including Ohio Division II Player of the Year and two Greater Catholic League Player of the Year awards. Her school records for assists, (career and single season), steals (career and single season), assists-to-turnovers ratio (career and single season), tournament games played, and single season free throw percentage still stand.

The Patriots begin the 2019-20 season at Purcell-Marian Tuesday, Nov. 26.