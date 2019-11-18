CU overcomes 20-point deficit in win

WILBERFORCE — Cedarville reversed a 20-point deficit in the second half and stunned host Central State, 83-75, in overtime in a non-conference game Thursday at Beacom/Lewis Gymnasium.

Kollin Van Horn finished with a career-high 19 points to pace the Yellow Jackets. Branden Maughmer ended up with 17 points and 10 rebounds, Isaiah Speelman had 15 points and 11 boards, and Conner TenHove added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Quinton Green chipped in 13 points.

CSU (1-2) was paced by Darweshi Hunter’s 19 points. Harris Brown finished with a season-high 18 points and six assists. Michael Reeves added 12 points and seven rebounds.

CSU took the early momentum and built a 15 point lead with 8:22 left in the opening half behind the play of Reeves. He finished the half with 10 points and four rebounds as CSU took a 37-27 lead at halftime.

The Marauders appeared to be cruising to a win, enjoying a 58-38 lead with 13:37 left in the game, but CU (2-1) responded by attacking the paint, scoring its next eight baskets down low to cut into the CSU lead. A emphatic dunk by Green brought Cedarville within single-digits, 65-56, with 6:16 to play.

Trailing 70-61 with 2:21 to go, CU drilled back-to-back-to-back three-pointers by Maughmer, Green, and Speelman — the last of which coming with three seconds left to force overtime.

The Jackets scored the first seven points of the game in OT, which was their first lead of the game. CSU was just two-for-seven from the field in overtime and failed to get to the free throw line as CU completed the comeback.

CU outrebounded CSU, 56-33, and held a 44-36 edge in points scored in the paint.

CSU will look to bounce back when it hosts Urbana at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Cedarville hosts Grand Valley State at 7:45 Friday, Nov. 22 in the second game of the Don Callan Classic. The Jackets take on Indianapolis at 6:15 on Saturday, Nov. 23.