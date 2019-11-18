CSU’s Clark named SIAC Player of the Year

WILBERFORCE — The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) has named Central State’s Deja Clark as the 2019 Women’s Volleyball Player of the Year.

A junior outside hitter form Pickerington, Clark ranked among the top 10 SIAC players in three statistical categories. She ranked second in kills averaging 3.53 per set, seventh in service aces with 0.40 per set and eighth in blocks with 0.66 per set.

She set a school record with 314 total kills this season. Clark also led the team with 59 blocks and 36 aces while leading the Marauders to their first appearance in the conference championship tournament.

Clark recorded 20 or more kills on three occasions throughout the season. Her best performance came on Sept. 13 in a win against Lane College when she tallied a career-high 24 kills along with four aces.

The SIAC Player of the Year is given to the student-athlete who is the top vote-getter during the conference’s all-conference selection process. Nominations and votes for the annual awards are garnered from the head coach and sports information director from each member institution.

In addition to becoming the first CSU volleyball player to earn SIAC Player of the Year honors, Clark is just the second CSU player to be named to the all-conference team since the school joined the SIAC in 2015.

Clark and her teammates opened SIAC Tournament play on Monday, Nov. 18 against Benedict College, in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The 2019 SIAC Volleyball Championship will conclude on Nov. 20. The championship tournament will be the inaugural event at the Upward Star Center (9768 Warren H Abernathy Hwy, Spartanburg, SC 29301) with eight teams vying for the SIAC crown.

For information and live coverage of this year’s SIAC women’s volleyball tournament, visit thesiac.com/tournaments.

Central State University junior outside hitter Deja Clark (11) celebrates a point with teammates during a women’s college volleyball match against Cincinnati Christian University. Clark was named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s Player of the Year for 2019. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/11/web1_DejaClarkCelebration_PS.jpg Central State University junior outside hitter Deja Clark (11) celebrates a point with teammates during a women’s college volleyball match against Cincinnati Christian University. Clark was named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s Player of the Year for 2019. Clark https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/11/web1_DejaClarkHedshot_PS.jpg Clark