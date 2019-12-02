Sports Digest

Wolfe, Payton, Hanson All-Ohio

JAMESTOWN — Three Greeneview High School football players were named to the 2019 Division VI All-Ohio football team on Dec. 1. Rams defensive lineman Nick Wolfe was named a First Team selection, while teammates Clay Payton and Michael Hanson were third-team choices at linebacker and punter respectively.

All three were named to the Division VI All-Southwest Ohio first team last month.

Popp, Benigno headed to Florida

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek High School midfielder Diana Benigno will be playing for the West All-American Team while Beavercreek coach Steve Popp will be coaching the West team in the Ninth Annual High School All-American Game sponsored by Bimbo, Adidas, and Continental Tire on Dec. 7 in Orlando, Florida. Thirty-Nine of the nation’s elite girl’s high school soccer players from fall playing states and four of the nation’s elite coaches were invited to participate in the game. The players selected are seniors who have finished their high school careers and represented their high school teams during the fall season.

Greeneview teams earn sweeps

JAMESTOWN — Five Greeneview basketball teams claimed wins in Ohio Heritage Conference play over the weekend. In girls basketball action, the Rams varsity (1-1, 1-0 OHC) claimed a 59-30 win over Madison Plains, with Sylvie Sonneman leading the way with a 16-point effort. Rachel Strickle (12 points) and Alexa Simpson (10) also got into double figures in scoring. Mya Anderson led the Rams junior varsity squad (2-0, 1-0 OHC) with 13 points in a 40-7 over Madison Plains.

The varsity boys needed overtime and a 22-point scoring night from Rhett Burtch to claim a 64-62 win over Northwestern. Gabe Caudill scored 16 points and Cole Allen added 14 in the Rams season opener. Jordan Erisman scored a team-best 20 points as the JV Rams beat Northwestern by a 46-33 score. Kaden Knisley then scored a dozen points to lead the Greeneview freshman team to a 40-34 win over Northwestern in their opener.

Beavercreek, Bellbrook finish 1-2

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek won the boys and girls team crowns Nov. 30 at the Bellbrook Sprint high school swim meet, held at the Dayton Raiders Aquatic Center. Beavercreek won the girls team title by nine points over the host Golden Eagles with 132 points, to Bellbrook’s 123. Fairborn (72 points), Piqua (45), Kettering Fairmont (11) and National Trail (3) rounded out the team order.

In the boys competition, the Beavers earned 132 points followed by Bellbrook (110), Piqua (48), Fairborn (16) and Fairmont.

Event winners from the Bellbrook Sprints, held Nov. 30 at the Dayton Raiders Aquatic Center, with finish, name, school and winning time:

GIRLS

200-yard Medley Relay — 1. Beavercreek (Allison Gillman, Marissa Hayes, Zoe Egbert, Ashtyn Gluck) 1:46.62; 50-yard Butterfly — 1. McKenna Melton, Bellbrook 28.13 seconds; 50-yard Freestyle — 1. Gillman, Beavercreek 27.22; 100-yard Individual Medlay — 1. Egbert, Beavercreek 1:11.92; 100-yard Freestyle — 1. Gluck, Beavercreek 59.44; 50-yard Backstroke — 1. Melton, Bellbrook 29.88; 50-yard Breaststroke — 1. Calleia Lively, Fairborn 37.25; 200-yard Freestyle Relay — 1. Bellbrook (Anika Arora, Nitika Arora, Cloe Caldwell, Emmalee Benson) 1:26.12; One-Meter Diving — 1. Libby Bradney, Piqua 167.25 points.

BOYS

200-yard Medley Relay — 1. Beavercreek (Jordan Cantz, Joshua Cantz, Mason Koslovsky, Trevor Ganger) 1:59.34; 50-yard Butterfly — 1. Zach Hulett, Bellbrook 29.57; 50-yard Freestyle — 1. Ganger, Beavercreek 25.10; 100-yard IM — 1. Ganger, Beavercreek 1:07.33; 100-yard Freestyle — 1. Jor. Cantz, Beavercreek 56.60; 50-yard Backstroke — 1. Camden Caldwell, Bellbrook 32.36; 50-yard Breaststroke — 1. Jos. Cantz, Beavercreek 35.38; 200-yard Freestyle Relay — 1. Beavercreek (Ganger, Jos. Cantz, Koslovsky, Jor. Cantz) 1:49.50; One-Meter Diving — 1. Alex Welsh, Bellbrook 196.15.

Relatives of XHS 1921 team sought

XENIA — The Xenia High School Athletic Hall of Fame is seeking any relatives of the school’s 1921 undefeated football team. The committee plans on inducting the team among its 2019 class of inductees. The 1921 team finished the season at 9-0 and recorded eight shutouts, outscoring their opponents 222-7.

The early press coverage of the team mentioned most players by their last names only. Here’s an alphabetical listing of team members that the committee has on hand (first names, if available in parentheses):

Ballentyne (Bob); Botorff; Boxwell; Chandler; Cowan (Carl); Currie (Arthur); Currie (Don); David; Douthett; Edwards; Ferguson; Flax; Fuller; Harbison; Hendrickson; Humble; Keller (G.); Lane; Lawrence (Purdom); Lonnes (“Doc”); Mendenhall, Manager; McCallister, (Marcus), team captain; McCallister (N.); Peller (K.); Randall (Tad); Reutinger (Eddie); Robinson; Seaman; Smith; Smith; Terrell, Assistant Manager; Yeakley (Robert). The team was coached by Jerry L. Katherman.

Player relatives are urged to contact the committee at 937-372-5417.

Football all-session tickets on sale

COLUMBUS — Two all-session ticket options are on sale for the 2019 OHSAA football state championship games, which will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Dec. 5-7. The Stadium Club all-session ticket package includes access to the indoor club level during each game and outdoor premium cushioned seats. The Stadium Club package also includes complimentary admission to the Pro Football Hall of Fame adjacent to the stadium. The Stadium Club packages are $140 each. Also on sale are all-session general admission tickets, which do not include indoor access or complimentary Hall of Fame access. They sell for $85 each. A limited number of VIP parking passes will go on sale soon. Single-game tickets go on sale in late October. The all-session ticket packages are available at: www.profootballhof.com/tickets .

GABP Clubhouse tours available

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore is once again offering off-season clubhouse tours of Great American Ball Park. The two-hour Major League Clubhouse Tours include the Reds and visitor’s clubhouses, visitor’s dugout and more exclusive areas.

Tours are available each Saturday at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. The tours run weekly until March 14, 2020. (No tours on Dec. 7 due to Redsfest). The Clubhouse Tour also includes admission to the newly-renovated Reds Museum. Space is limited and tours often sell out in advance. Private or small group tours are also available. Please go to redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923 for more information.

Reds offering Holiday Gift Pack

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds Holiday Gift Pack and 2020 Fan Club Memberships are on sale now at reds.com/Holiday and the Reds kiosk at the Kenwood Towne Centre.

This year’s Holiday Gift Pack includes a limited-edition Buddy the Elf™ bobblehead and four ticket credits that can be used for any combination of 2020 regular season games, excluding Opening Day. Prices for the Holiday Gift Pack start as low as $40.

In the 2003 classic holiday movie “Elf”, Buddy the Elf™ (played by Will Ferrell) travels from the North Pole to New York City to find his family.

Also for sale online and at Kenwood are 2020 memberships to the three official Fan Clubs of the Reds.

The Holiday Gift Pack and Fan Club Membership kits are available at:

• Kenwood Towne Centre: 7875 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 (kiosk near Cheesecake Factory mall entrance)

• Online: reds.com/Holiday

• By phone: 513-765-7500

• Great American Ball Park: Administrative lobby (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Holiday Gift Packs and Fan Club Memberships also will be available at FOX Sports Ohio Redsfest presented by PNC Bank on Dec. 6-7 at the Duke Energy Convention Center. Visit Reds.com/Tickets for all 2020 ticketing plans and options.

