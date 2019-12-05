Sports Digest

Girls H.S. Basketball Standings

(As of Dec. 4)

Overall

Greater Western Ohio Conference

American Division

Kettering Fairmont, 4-0, 1-0 GWOC

Huber Hts. Wayne, 4-0, 1-0 GWOC

Centerville, 2-1, 0-1 GWOC

Springfield, 2-1, 0-1 GWOC

BEAVERCREEK, 2-3, 0-1 GWOC

Miami Valley League

Valley Division

Sidney 2-1, 1-0 MVL

West Carrollton, 0-1, 0-0 MVL

XENIA, 0-1, 0-0 MVL

Stebbins, 1-2, 0-1 MVL

FAIRBORN, 0-3, 0-1 MVL

Ohio Heritage Conference

South Division

Greenon, 3-0, 1-0 OHC

GREENEVIEW, 1-1, 1-0 OHC

S. Charleston Southeastern, 1-2, 0-0 OHC

Springfield Catholic Central, 0-0, 0-0 OHC

London Madison Plains, 1-2, 0-1 OHC

CEDARVILLE, 0-1, 0-1 OHC

Metro Buckeye Conference

YELLOW SPRINGS, 3-0, 1-0 MBC

Dayton Christian, 1-0, 0-0 MBC

Troy Christian, 1-0, 0-0 MBC

Middletown Christian, 2-1, 0-0 MBC

Miami Valley School, 1-1, 0-0 MBC

LEGACY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY, 1-2, 0-0 MBC

Jefferson Township, 0-1, 0-1 MBC

Southwestern Buckeye League

Southwestern Division

Franklin, 2-1, 2-0 SWBL

BELLBROOK, 4-0, 1-0 SWBL

Germantown Valley View, 2-2, 1-0 SWBL

Eaton, 2-0, 0-0 SWBL

Monroe, 2-1, 0-0 SWBL

Oakwood, 2-2, 0-2 SWBL

Brookville, 0-3, 0-2 SWBL

Greater Catholic League Co-Ed

Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 3-1, 3-0 GCLC

Dayton Chaminade Julienne, 4-1, 2-0 GCLC

CARROLL, 3-1, 2-1 GCLC

Kettering Alter, 1-1, 1-1 GCLC

Cincinnati Roger Bacon, 1-3, 1-1 GCLC

Hamilton Badin, 3-2, 0-2 GCLC

Cincinnati McNicholas, 1-4, 0-2 GCLC

Middletown Fenwick, 0-3, 0-2 GCLC

Carroll defeats Fenwick on the road

MIDDLETOWN — The Carroll Patriots girls high school basketball team led 31-19 at halftime, and cruised to a 61-36 win over host Fenwick on Dec. 4. No individual statistics were reported by Carroll (3-1 overall, 2-1 in the Greater Catholic League Go-Ed). Emily Adams led Fenwick (0-3, 0-2 GCLC) with 13 points. Carroll is scheduled next to play at Wilmington at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9.

Bulldogs win over Northeastern

SPRINGFIELD — Angie Smith scored a team-high 22 points, Corrie Totty added 13 points, Aaliyah Longshaw added 10 points, and Annlyn Foster scored nine to lead Yellow Springs to a 55-39 non league win over Northeastern. No statistics were reported from the Jets. Yellow Springs hosted Miami Valley School on Thursday night. Their next contest is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 9, a 7 p.m. game in Xenia against Metro Buckeye League foe Legacy Christian Academy.

Greeneview bowlers win over SCC

SPRINGFIELD — The Greeneview boys varsity bowling team defeated Springfield Catholic Central, 2,309 to 2,214.

Boys beat Catholic Central at Victory Lanes 2309-2214. The Rams were led by Braedan Brennaman’s 217-140 — 357 series, and Darian England’s 211-141 — 352. Jake Thompson rolled the high series of the match, a 191-226 — 417 series. Greeneview (3-2 overall, 2-1 Ohio Heritage Conference) will next bowl at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 against West Liberty-Salem at Southwest Bowl.

Warner nipped at Tipp

TIPP CITY — Xenia Warner’s eighth grade boys basketball team lost 29-28 to Tippecanoe. Alijah Withers led the Bucs in scoring with 11 points. Juan Underwood added six, Blaze Bennington and Maurice Pigue scored three, Trenton Lee and Cale Killian both scored two, and Jace Jones scored a point. The 1-1 Bucs travel to Vandalia on Monday, Dec. 9.

MS Rams lose three of four to Greenon

ENON — The Greeneview middle school girls teams both lost to Greenon, while the Rams boys split with the Knights, in recent basketball games. Brooklyn Erisman scored a team-high 12 points in the seventh grade girls’ 27-16 loss to Greenon. In the eighth grade game, Greenon came away with a 27-20 wini, with Kinley Saunders leading the Rams with nine points.

In the middle school boys games, Alex Horney scored a team-best 11 points in a 34-31 overtime loss in the seventh-grade game. In the eighth grade game, Keegan Phillips scored eight points in a narrow 26-25 loss.

Rams offering youth cheerleading camp

JAMESTOWN — Ever thought about performing with the Greeneview High School cheerleaders at a varsity boys basketball game? Now is your chance. There will be a youth camp (for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade) on Jan 8, 9, and 11 and then halftime performance on Jan 11 during halftime of the varsity game at the High School. Camp form is available on the website under Resources. Cost is $25, which includes a T-shirt if signed up by Jan 8.

Dragons hosting Nitro Circus

DAYTON — Tickets for the May 15 Nitro Circus “You Got This” tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 6 at the following locations:

• Online at daytondragons.com

• By phone at the Dragons Box office at 937-228-2287; or at Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at 937-228-2323.

• In person at any Miami Valley area Kroger store’s Ticketmaster outlet location.

The “You Got This” Tour will feature a highly decorated roster of top international athletes who together hold over 25 X Games medals combined. Leading the charge is the multi-talented Ryan Williams, who earlier this year completed an unprecedented X Games trifecta after taking three consecutive BMX Big Air golds, the first athlete ever to do so.

Jarryd McNeil, a 15-time X Games medalist, eight-time gold medalist Adam Jones, four-time gold medalist Vicki Golden and X Games veteran Beau Bamburg are scheduled to perform, along with pro skateboarder Beaver Fleming and BMX rider Kurtis Downs, among others.

The appearance on May 15 will mark the first-ever performance in Dayton for Nitro Circus.

State title games on Spectrum TV

COLUMBUS — Spectrum News 1 will televise all seven OHSAA football state championship games Thursday through Saturday Dec. 5-7, while the OHSAA Radio Network’s weekly preview show is now posted along with details for its coverage of the finals.

For viewers who don’t have Spectrum, the games will be available at www.OHSAA.tv for online viewing, which is free for Spectrum subscribers and $9.99 for non-Spectrum subscribers.

State Finals Schedule

All Games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Home team listed first. Pairings shown with record and final rank.

Division II: No. 1 Massillon Washington (14-0) vs. No. 6 Cincinnati La Salle (12-2) is Thursday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m.

Division VI: No. 1 Anna (13-1) vs. No. 2 New Middletown Springfield (14-0) is Friday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m.

Division III: No. 9 Mansfield Senior (13-1) vs. No. 7 Trotwood-Madison (11-3) is Friday, Dec. 6, 3 p.m.

Division I: No 9 Cincinnati Elder (12-2) vs. No. 3 Pickerington Central (13-1) is Friday, Dec. 6, 8 p.m.

Division VII : No. 7 Lucas (12-2) vs. No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-2) is Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.

Division IV: No. 4 Newark Licking Valley (14-0) vs. (not ranked) Clyde (10-4) is Saturday, Dec. 7, 3 p.m.

Division V: No. 5 Ironton (13-1) vs. No. 1 Kirtland (14-0) is Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m.

Race tickets now on sale at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON — Tickets are now on sale for five major motorsports events to be held at the famed Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during the 2020 racing season.

Fans can see all the on track action, plus gain access to club weekends not open to the general public, with the purchase of a Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass at the $360 advance price. The regular price is $395 starting March 3. Included with the all access pass are all event general admission tickets and grandstand seating, infield parking, redemption offers for use on site, and other exclusive experiences. A Paddock Pass for The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is also provided. See midohio.com for a summary of all the exclusive benefits of a 2020 Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass.

Now through March 2, fans who buy during the advance purchase window get rewarded with savings of up to $20 on most event tickets. Also, Weekend Motorhome and Tent Camping are available at $20 off regular prices currently. Tickets can be ordered online at midohio.com or 419-884-4000 weekdays during business hours.

Relatives of XHS 1921 team sought

XENIA — The Xenia High School Athletic Hall of Fame is seeking any relatives of the school’s 1921 undefeated football team. The committee plans on inducting the team among its 2019 class of inductees on Friday, Dec. 6. The 1921 team finished the season at 9-0 and recorded eight shutouts, outscoring their opponents 222-7.

The early press coverage of the team mentioned most players by their last names only. Here’s an alphabetical listing of team members that the committee has on hand (first names, if available in parentheses):

Ballentyne (Bob); Botorff; Boxwell; Chandler; Cowan (Carl); Currie (Arthur); Currie (Don); David; Douthett; Edwards; Ferguson; Flax; Fuller; Harbison; Hendrickson; Humble; Keller (G.); Lane; Lawrence (Purdom); Lonnes (“Doc”); Mendenhall, Manager; McCallister, (Marcus), team captain; McCallister (N.); Peller (K.); Randall (Tad); Reutinger (Eddie); Robinson; Seaman; Smith; Smith; Terrell, Assistant Manager; Yeakley (Robert). The team was coached by Jerry L. Katherman.

Player relatives are urged to contact the committee at 937-372-5417.

Football all-session tickets on sale

COLUMBUS — Two all-session ticket options are on sale for the 2019 OHSAA football state championship games, which will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Dec. 5-7. The Stadium Club all-session ticket package includes access to the indoor club level during each game and outdoor premium cushioned seats. The Stadium Club package also includes complimentary admission to the Pro Football Hall of Fame adjacent to the stadium. The Stadium Club packages are $140 each. Also on sale are all-session general admission tickets, which do not include indoor access or complimentary Hall of Fame access. They sell for $85 each. A limited number of VIP parking passes will go on sale soon. Single-game tickets go on sale in late October. The all-session ticket packages are available at: www.profootballhof.com/tickets .

GABP Clubhouse tours available

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore is once again offering off-season clubhouse tours of Great American Ball Park. The two-hour Major League Clubhouse Tours include the Reds and visitor’s clubhouses, visitor’s dugout and more exclusive areas.

Tours are available each Saturday at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. The tours run weekly until March 14, 2020. (No tours on Dec. 7 due to Redsfest). The Clubhouse Tour also includes admission to the newly-renovated Reds Museum. Space is limited and tours often sell out in advance. Private or small group tours are also available. Please go to redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923 for more information.

Reds offering Holiday Gift Pack

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds Holiday Gift Pack and 2020 Fan Club Memberships are on sale now at reds.com/Holiday and the Reds kiosk at the Kenwood Towne Centre.

This year’s Holiday Gift Pack includes a limited-edition Buddy the Elf™ bobblehead and four ticket credits that can be used for any combination of 2020 regular season games, excluding Opening Day. Prices for the Holiday Gift Pack start as low as $40.

In the 2003 classic holiday movie “Elf”, Buddy the Elf™ (played by Will Ferrell) travels from the North Pole to New York City to find his family.

Also for sale online and at Kenwood are 2020 memberships to the three official Fan Clubs of the Reds.

The Holiday Gift Pack and Fan Club Membership kits are available at:

• Kenwood Towne Centre: 7875 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 (kiosk near Cheesecake Factory mall entrance)

• Online: reds.com/Holiday

• By phone: 513-765-7500

• Great American Ball Park: Administrative lobby (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Holiday Gift Packs and Fan Club Memberships also will be available at FOX Sports Ohio Redsfest presented by PNC Bank on Dec. 6-7 at the Duke Energy Convention Center. Visit Reds.com/Tickets for all 2020 ticketing plans and options.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.