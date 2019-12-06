Benigno, Osterholt named All-Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — United Soccer Coaches announced on Dec. 4 the association’s High School Boys and Girls All-America Teams for the 2019 fall season.

Beavercreek senior Diana Benigno and Carroll junior Connor Osterholt were selected to the girls and boys All-American teams respectively.

Among the 131 High School All-Americans (72 boys, 59 girls), five girls and four boys earn All-America recognition for a second time in their high school careers and senior, Louisa Essuman from The Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, Conn. is earning All-America honors for the third time.

Players on this year’s United Soccer Coaches High School All-America Teams will be recognized for their accomplishments at the All-America Ceremony & Reception on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Baltimore Convention Center in conjunction with the 2020 United Soccer Coaches Convention.