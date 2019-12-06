Curtis to transfer from Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska announced on Friday that freshman guard Samari Curtis has decided to transfer from the Cornhuskers men’s basketball program.

“Samari has informed me that he has decided to transfer,” Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said. “I have enjoyed coaching him, and we will support him as he finishes the fall semester and begins looking at other schools. We wish Samari the best in the future.”

Curtis, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard from Xenia, was named Ohio’s Mr. Basketball after the 2018-‘19 high school season. He appeared in all eight Cornhuskers games this season, averaging 1.8 points and 0.9 rebounds per game. He averaged six minutes per contest, and did not start.

Originally committed to play basketball at Xavier, Curtis decommitted when Chris Mack left XU to take over the Louisville head coaching job. Curtis then joined the University of Cincinnati Bearcats program, before decommiting when then UC coach Mick Cronin left to coach at UCLA.

