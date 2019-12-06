Sports Digest

Boys H.S. Basketball Standings

(As of Dec. 6)

Greater Western Ohio Conference

American Division

Springfield, 1-0, 0-0 GWOC

Kettering Fairmont, 1-1, 0-0 GWOC

BEAVERCREEK, 1-2, 0-0 GWOC

Centerville, 0-0. 0-0 GWOC

Huber Hts. Wayne, 0-1, 0-0 GWOC

Miami Valley League

Valley Division

Sidney 1-0, 1-0 MVL

Riverside Stebbins, 1-0. 1-0 MVL

West Carrollton, 1-0, 1-0 MVL

FAIRBORN, 0-2, 0-1 MVL

XENIA, 0-2, 0-1 MVL

Ohio Heritage Conference

South Division

GREENEVIEW, 1-0. 0-0 OHC

Madison Plains, 1-0, 0-0 OHC

S. Charleston Southeastern, 1-0. 0-0 OHC

CEDARVILLE, 1-1. 0-0 OHC

Greenon, 1-1. 0-0 OHC

Catholic Central, 0-1, 0-0 OHC

Metro Buckeye Conference

Dayton Christian, 2-1. 1-0 MBC

Emmanuel Christian, 1-1. 0-0 MBC

Troy Christian, 1-1. 0-0 MBC

Middletown Christian, 0-0, 0-0 MBC

Miami Valley School, 0-1, 0-0 MBC

LEGACY CHRISTIAN, 0-2, 0-0 MBC

YELLOW SPRINGS, 0-2, 0-0 MBC

Jefferson Township, 0-1, 0-1 MBC

Southwestern Buckeye League

Southwestern Division

Franklin, 2-0, 1-0 SWBL

BELLBROOK, 2-0, 0-0 SWBL

Monroe, 2-0. 0-0 SWBL

Oakwood, 2-0, 0-0 SWBL

Eaton, 2-1, 0-0 SWBL

Germantown Valley View, 0-0, 0-0 SWBL

Brookville, 1-1, 0-1 SWBL

Greater Catholic League Co-Ed

Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 1-0, 1-0 GCLC

Dayton Chaminade Julienne, 2-0, 0-0 GCLC

Hamilton Badin, 1-0, 0-0 GCLC

Cincinnati McNicholas, 1-0, 0-0 GCLC

Cincinnati Roger Bacon, 1-0, 0-0 GCLC

CARROLL, 1-1. 0-0 GCLC

Kettering Alter, 0-0, 0-0 GCLC

Middletown Fenwick, 0-1, 0-1 GCLC

Rams offering youth cheerleading camp

JAMESTOWN — Ever thought about performing with the Greeneview High School cheerleaders at a varsity boys basketball game? Now is your chance. There will be a youth camp (for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade) on Jan 8, 9, and 11 and then halftime performance on Jan 11 during halftime of the varsity game at the High School. Camp form is available on the website under Resources. Cost is $25, which includes a T-shirt if signed up by Jan 8.

Dragons hosting Nitro Circus

DAYTON — Tickets for the May 15 Nitro Circus “You Got This” tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 6 at the following locations:

• Online at daytondragons.com

• By phone at the Dragons Box office at 937-228-2287; or at Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at 937-228-2323.

• In person at any Miami Valley area Kroger store’s Ticketmaster outlet location.

The “You Got This” Tour will feature a highly decorated roster of top international athletes who together hold over 25 X Games medals combined. Leading the charge is the multi-talented Ryan Williams, who earlier this year completed an unprecedented X Games trifecta after taking three consecutive BMX Big Air golds, the first athlete ever to do so.

Jarryd McNeil, a 15-time X Games medalist, eight-time gold medalist Adam Jones, four-time gold medalist Vicki Golden and X Games veteran Beau Bamburg are scheduled to perform, along with pro skateboarder Beaver Fleming and BMX rider Kurtis Downs, among others.

The appearance on May 15 will mark the first-ever performance in Dayton for Nitro Circus.

State title games on Spectrum TV

COLUMBUS — Spectrum News 1 will televise all seven OHSAA football state championship games Thursday through Saturday Dec. 5-7, while the OHSAA Radio Network’s weekly preview show is now posted along with details for its coverage of the finals.

For viewers who don’t have Spectrum, the games will be available at www.OHSAA.tv for online viewing, which is free for Spectrum subscribers and $9.99 for non-Spectrum subscribers.

State Finals Schedule

All Games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Home team listed first. Pairings shown with record and final rank.

Division VII : No. 7 Lucas (12-2) vs. No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-2) is Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.

Division IV: No. 4 Newark Licking Valley (14-0) vs. (not ranked) Clyde (10-4) is Saturday, Dec. 7, 3 p.m.

Division V: No. 5 Ironton (13-1) vs. No. 1 Kirtland (14-0) is Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m.

Race tickets now on sale at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON — Tickets are now on sale for five major motorsports events to be held at the famed Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during the 2020 racing season.

Fans can see all the on track action, plus gain access to club weekends not open to the general public, with the purchase of a Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass at the $360 advance price. The regular price is $395 starting March 3. Included with the all access pass are all event general admission tickets and grandstand seating, infield parking, redemption offers for use on site, and other exclusive experiences. A Paddock Pass for The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is also provided. See midohio.com for a summary of all the exclusive benefits of a 2020 Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass.

Now through March 2, fans who buy during the advance purchase window get rewarded with savings of up to $20 on most event tickets. Also, Weekend Motorhome and Tent Camping are available at $20 off regular prices currently. Tickets can be ordered online at midohio.com or 419-884-4000 weekdays during business hours.

