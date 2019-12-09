Sports Digest

Rams bowl past WL-S

WEST LIBERTY — Greeneview’s boys varsity bowling team defeated West Liberty-Salem by a 2,478-2,314 score, on Dec. 4. Braedan Brennaman led the Rams with a 212-189 — 401 series, Darian England turned in a 388 series and Steven Ross rolled a 380 series in the win. Greeneview (4-2 overall, 2-1 in the Ohio Heritage Conference) hosted South Charleston Southeastern on Monday.

WL-S’s Isaac Riblet led all bowlers with a solid 214-201 — 415 series.

Greeneview defeats Tigers

WEST LIBERTY — Greeneview’s girls varsity bowling team beat West Liberty-Salem, 1,896-1,755. High games were rolled by Anna Willingham 199 and Phoenix Perry 160. The Rams girls team’s overall record is record 3-2, 1-2 in the Ohio Heritage Conference.

Rams win two

SPRINGFIELD — The Greeneview boys varsity basketball team claimed a pair of wins over the Dec. 7-8 weekend. On Friday, the Rams went to Springfield Catholic Central and earned a 62-34 win. The team then returned home on Saturday to get a 67-37 win over Franklin Monroe. Cole Allen scored a game-high 22 points in the win over Catholic Central; Rhett Burtch claimed top scoring honors in the Franklin Monroe win with 15. Greeneview (3-0 overall, 1-0 in the Ohio Heritage Conference) gets back in league action on Tuesday, Dec. 10 when they’ll host Greenon for a 7:30 p.m. contest in Jamestown.

JV Rams beat Catholic Central

SPRINGFIELD — Jordan Erisman scored a dozen points and Isaiah Marvin added 11 as the Greeneview junior varsity boys basketball team defeated Springfield Catholic Central by a 51-28 score. The team is now 3-0 overall, and 1-0 in Ohio Heritage Conference play.

Ram wrestlers 10th

WEST MILTON — The Greeneview Middle School wrestling team placed 10th in a 16-team wrestling meet at Milton-Union High School. Kyan Hendricks won his weight class, C.J. Henry placed second, while Gavin Henry and Jett Daniels each placed fourth in their respective weight divisions.

Greeneview swim teams place sixth

KETTERING — Eighteen Greeneview High School swimmers competed Dec. 6 at the Fairmont Invitational. Both the boys and girls teams came in sixth place. Emma Snyder came in second in the 100-yard backstroke and fifth in the 200 freestyle. Adara Brooks came in sixth in the 100 breaststroke, and Hunter Brooks came in seventh in the 100 breaststroke. Marissa Hargrave came in 16th out of 55 in the 50 freestyle, and Maddie Jamison came in 11th out of 49 girls in the 50-yard junior varsity backstroke.

CSU falls to Union

WILBERFORCE — The Central State University women’s basketball team’s late comeback fell short in a 75-69 loss, Dec. 7 in the Beacom/Lewis Gymnasium. Takyra Gilbert led the Marauders (2-8) with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. Sandra Guilford added 15 points and four rebounds and had five blocked shots. Union’s Jaelencia Williams and Jada Smith combined for 46 points in Union’s win.

CSU will host Benedict College on Saturday for a 1 p.m. game. The Marauder men will follow with a 3 p.m. game, also against Benedict.

Rams offering youth cheerleading camp

JAMESTOWN — Ever thought about performing with the Greeneview High School cheerleaders at a varsity boys basketball game? Now is your chance. There will be a youth camp (for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade) on Jan 8, 9, and 11 and then halftime performance on Jan 11 during halftime of the varsity game at the High School. Camp form is available on the website under Resources. Cost is $25, which includes a T-shirt if signed up by Jan 8.

Dragons hosting Nitro Circus

DAYTON — Tickets for the May 15 Nitro Circus “You Got This” tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 6 at the following locations:

• Online at daytondragons.com

• By phone at the Dragons Box office at 937-228-2287; or at Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at 937-228-2323.

• In person at any Miami Valley area Kroger store’s Ticketmaster outlet location.

The “You Got This” Tour will feature a highly decorated roster of top international athletes who together hold over 25 X Games medals combined. Leading the charge is the multi-talented Ryan Williams, who earlier this year completed an unprecedented X Games trifecta after taking three consecutive BMX Big Air golds, the first athlete ever to do so.

Jarryd McNeil, a 15-time X Games medalist, eight-time gold medalist Adam Jones, four-time gold medalist Vicki Golden and X Games veteran Beau Bamburg are scheduled to perform, along with pro skateboarder Beaver Fleming and BMX rider Kurtis Downs, among others.

The appearance on May 15 will mark the first-ever performance in Dayton for Nitro Circus.

Race tickets now on sale at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON — Tickets are now on sale for five major motorsports events to be held at the famed Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during the 2020 racing season.

Fans can see all the on track action, plus gain access to club weekends not open to the general public, with the purchase of a Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass at the $360 advance price. The regular price is $395 starting March 3. Included with the all access pass are all event general admission tickets and grandstand seating, infield parking, redemption offers for use on site, and other exclusive experiences. A Paddock Pass for The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is also provided. See midohio.com for a summary of all the exclusive benefits of a 2020 Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass.

Now through March 2, fans who buy during the advance purchase window get rewarded with savings of up to $20 on most event tickets. Also, Weekend Motorhome and Tent Camping are available at $20 off regular prices currently. Tickets can be ordered online at midohio.com or 419-884-4000 weekdays during business hours.

GABP Clubhouse tours available

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore is once again offering off-season clubhouse tours of Great American Ball Park. The two-hour Major League Clubhouse Tours include the Reds and visitor’s clubhouses, visitor’s dugout and more exclusive areas.

Tours are available each Saturday at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. The tours run weekly until March 14, 2020. (No tours on Dec. 7 due to Redsfest). The Clubhouse Tour also includes admission to the newly-renovated Reds Museum. Space is limited and tours often sell out in advance. Private or small group tours are also available. Please go to redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923 for more information.

Reds offering Holiday Gift Pack

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds Holiday Gift Pack and 2020 Fan Club Memberships are on sale now at reds.com/Holiday and the Reds kiosk at the Kenwood Towne Centre.

This year’s Holiday Gift Pack includes a limited-edition Buddy the Elf™ bobblehead and four ticket credits that can be used for any combination of 2020 regular season games, excluding Opening Day. Prices for the Holiday Gift Pack start as low as $40.

In the 2003 classic holiday movie “Elf”, Buddy the Elf™ (played by Will Ferrell) travels from the North Pole to New York City to find his family.

Also for sale online and at Kenwood are 2020 memberships to the three official Fan Clubs of the Reds.

The Holiday Gift Pack and Fan Club Membership kits are available at:

• Kenwood Towne Centre: 7875 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 (kiosk near Cheesecake Factory mall entrance)

• Online: reds.com/Holiday

• By phone: 513-765-7500

• Great American Ball Park: Administrative lobby (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Holiday Gift Packs and Fan Club Memberships also will be available at FOX Sports Ohio Redsfest presented by PNC Bank on Dec. 6-7 at the Duke Energy Convention Center. Visit Reds.com/Tickets for all 2020 ticketing plans and options.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.