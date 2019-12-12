Sports Digest

Greeneview MS teams sweep Northeastern

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview’s boys and girls middle school basketball teams completed a four-game sweep over Springfield Northeastern recently. In the boys games, the seventh graders won by a 30-23 score. Alex Horney led the way with a team-best 16 points scored. Landon Gardner and Ian Rinehart led the eighth-grade boys team to a 47-32 win, scoring 18 and 10 points respectively.

In the girls contests, Brooklyn Erisman was the Rams scoring leader in the seventh-grade game with a dozen points. Eryn Gardner’s 10-point effort led the way in a 34-4 eighth grade team win.

Firebirds sink Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — Kettering Fairmont’s Madelyn Westbeld nearly outscored Beavercreek on her own, in a 43-24 win Dec. 11 at the Zink Field House. Westbeld scored a game-high 20 points for the Firebirds, and teammate Madison Bartley finished with 11.

Beavercreek (2-4, 0-2 Greater Western Ohio Conference, American Division) had players Ashley Vaughn, Tiernan McKitrick, Anna Landing and Lauren Hinders score four points each in the loss. The Beavers play at Springfield at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 for their next game.

Trojans win over Xenia

XENIA — Tia Bass scored 29 points to lead Troy to a 57-42 win over Xenia, Dec. 11 in girls high school varsity basketball. The Trojans trailed 21-19 at the break, but outscored the host Buccaneers 14-2 in the third quarter to take control of the game. No individual statistics were reported by Xenia (0-4, 0-3 Miami Valley League). The Bucs will host Piqua for a noon contest on Saturday, Dec. 14 for their next game.

Carroll defeats CJ

DAYTON — The visiting Carroll Patriots girls varsity basketball team blew open a close first half by outscoring Chaminade Julienne 16-5 in the second quarter, to claim an eventual 60-42 win Dec. 11 in a Greater Catholic League Co-Ed battle. No individual statistics were posted for the Patriots. Jordyn Varise led CJ with 16 points. Carroll (5-1, 3-1 GCLC) next plays at Hamilton Badin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Beavercreek claims home win

BEAVERCREEK — Chris Herbort scored 18 points, Adam Duvall added 16 points, and Yousef Saleh scored 11 in Beavercreek’s 57-45 boys varsity basketball win, Dec. 10 over Morrow Little Miami. No statistics were available for Little Miami. The Beavers, now 2-3 overall, will host Kettering Fairmont for a Greater Western Ohio Conference game at 7:30 p.m Friday, Dec. 13 next.

Beavers bowl past Fairmont

BEAVERCREEK — Anthony Dorsten rolled a team-high 237-220 — 457, Brent Shroyer rolled a 448 series, Michael Donahue tossed a 445, Seth Koloski had a 433, and Nicholas Costa rolled a 428, as Beavercreek (2-0, 2-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference) claimed a 2,641 to 2,467 boys varsity bowling win over Fairmont on Dec. 10. Fairmont’s Devon Gober had the match’s top series, a 258-221 — 479.

Beavercreek wins over Firebirds

BEAVERCREEK — Paige Rockwell turned in a match-best 247-234 — 481 series as Beavercreek claimed a 2,201 to 1,766 win over Kettering Fairmont, Dec. 10, in a girls high school varsity bowling match. Other solid scores from the Beavers were rolled by Jacqueline Jones (358 series), Josselyn Terppening (341), Allison Gaines (315), Alana Brown (186 game) and Megan McHone (155 game). The Beavercreek boys and girls teams will host Springfield for their next match, a 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 contest at Beaver-Vu Lanes in Beavercreek.

Patriots claim OT win

MIDDLETOWN — Carroll outscored Fenwick 9-7 in overtime to earn a 47-45 win, Dec. 10, over the Falcons in boys high school basketball. Jaden Dahm led the Patriots with 17 points scored, and Sam Severt was the other Carroll player in double figures with 13. No individual statistics were available for Fenwick. Carroll (3-1, 2-0 Greater Catholic League Co-Ed) hosts Cincinnati Purcell Marian next at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13.

Knights knip the Bulldogs

XENIA — Host Legacy Christian outscored Yellow Springs 14-7 in the third quarter, then held on for a 43-37 win Dec. 10 in Metro Buckeye Conference boys high school basketball action. No individual statistics were reported by Legacy. Yellow Springs’ DeAndre Cowen led the Bulldogs with a 20-point effort, and Sean Adams also got into double-figure scoring with 10.

Legacy is now 1-4 overall, 1-1 in MBC play. The Knights host Springfield Emmanuel Christian at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13. Yellow Springs falls to 1-3, 1-1 MBC, and travels to play Middletown Christian at the same time on Friday.

Bucs fall in Troy

TROY —Xenia High’s boys varsity basketball team outscored host Troy by a 25-20 margin in the second half, but that couldn’t overcome a 32-21 halftime deficit, in a 52-46 road loss Dec. 10. Shawn Thigpen led the Buccaneers with 13 points scored, while teammates Gavin Gerhardt and Kevin Johnson both finished with 10 points. Troy’s Shaeden Olden led all scorers with 17 points. Xenia (0-4, 0-3 in the Miami Valley League) plays at Piqua for a 7:30 p.m. game on Friday, Dec. 13 next.

Rams offering youth cheerleading camp

JAMESTOWN — Ever thought about performing with the Greeneview High School cheerleaders at a varsity boys basketball game? Now is your chance. There will be a youth camp (for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade) on Jan 8, 9, and 11 and then halftime performance on Jan 11 during halftime of the varsity game at the High School. Camp form is available on the website under Resources. Cost is $25, which includes a T-shirt if signed up by Jan 8.

Dragons hosting Nitro Circus

DAYTON — Tickets for the May 15 Nitro Circus “You Got This” tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 6 at the following locations:

• Online at daytondragons.com

• By phone at the Dragons Box office at 937-228-2287; or at Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at 937-228-2323.

• In person at any Miami Valley area Kroger store’s Ticketmaster outlet location.

The “You Got This” Tour will feature a highly decorated roster of top international athletes who together hold over 25 X Games medals combined. Leading the charge is the multi-talented Ryan Williams, who earlier this year completed an unprecedented X Games trifecta after taking three consecutive BMX Big Air golds, the first athlete ever to do so.

Jarryd McNeil, a 15-time X Games medalist, eight-time gold medalist Adam Jones, four-time gold medalist Vicki Golden and X Games veteran Beau Bamburg are scheduled to perform, along with pro skateboarder Beaver Fleming and BMX rider Kurtis Downs, among others.

The appearance on May 15 will mark the first-ever performance in Dayton for Nitro Circus.

Race tickets now on sale at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON — Tickets are now on sale for five major motorsports events to be held at the famed Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during the 2020 racing season.

Fans can see all the on track action, plus gain access to club weekends not open to the general public, with the purchase of a Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass at the $360 advance price. The regular price is $395 starting March 3. Included with the all access pass are all event general admission tickets and grandstand seating, infield parking, redemption offers for use on site, and other exclusive experiences. A Paddock Pass for The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is also provided. See midohio.com for a summary of all the exclusive benefits of a 2020 Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass.

Now through March 2, fans who buy during the advance purchase window get rewarded with savings of up to $20 on most event tickets. Also, Weekend Motorhome and Tent Camping are available at $20 off regular prices currently. Tickets can be ordered online at midohio.com or 419-884-4000 weekdays during business hours.

GABP Clubhouse tours available

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore is once again offering off-season clubhouse tours of Great American Ball Park. The two-hour Major League Clubhouse Tours include the Reds and visitor’s clubhouses, visitor’s dugout and more exclusive areas.

Tours are available each Saturday at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. The tours run weekly until March 14, 2020. (No tours on Dec. 7 due to Redsfest). The Clubhouse Tour also includes admission to the newly-renovated Reds Museum. Space is limited and tours often sell out in advance. Private or small group tours are also available. Please go to redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923 for more information.

Reds offering Holiday Gift Pack

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds Holiday Gift Pack and 2020 Fan Club Memberships are on sale now at reds.com/Holiday and the Reds kiosk at the Kenwood Towne Centre.

This year’s Holiday Gift Pack includes a limited-edition Buddy the Elf™ bobblehead and four ticket credits that can be used for any combination of 2020 regular season games, excluding Opening Day. Prices for the Holiday Gift Pack start as low as $40.

In the 2003 classic holiday movie “Elf”, Buddy the Elf™ (played by Will Ferrell) travels from the North Pole to New York City to find his family.

Also for sale online and at Kenwood are 2020 memberships to the three official Fan Clubs of the Reds.

The Holiday Gift Pack and Fan Club Membership kits are available at:

• Kenwood Towne Centre: 7875 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 (kiosk near Cheesecake Factory mall entrance)

• Online: reds.com/Holiday

• By phone: 513-765-7500

• Great American Ball Park: Administrative lobby (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Holiday Gift Packs and Fan Club Memberships also will be available at FOX Sports Ohio Redsfest presented by PNC Bank on Dec. 6-7 at the Duke Energy Convention Center. Visit Reds.com/Tickets for all 2020 ticketing plans and options.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

