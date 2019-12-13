Greeneview’s Wolfe named October Athlete of the Month

Nick Wolfe was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for October for Jamestown High School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Wolfe, on the football team, started every game this season as left tackle and nose guard. He had 45 tackles, two forced fumbles and 5.5 sacks and was received as First Team All Ohio Heritage Conference, and was a Division VI first-team all-Ohio and first-team All-Southwest District selection as a defensive lineman. Wolfe has an impressive 3.455 grade-point average.

Ron Lea Photo.