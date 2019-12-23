Marauders falter at Morehouse

ATLANTA — The Central State University Marauders faltered down the stretch in a 69-65 loss, Dec. 19 at Morehouse College.

The loss drops CSU to 6-4 overall with a 3-2 record in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. Morehouse improves to 6-5 on the season with a 3-1 ledger in the conference.

CSU claimed on early 22-15 lead after a Quinton Glaspie three-pointer. Morehouse responded with a 12-4 run to take a one-point lead with 3:47 remaining in the first half. The teams traded baskets in the final moments of the opening half and went into the break tied, 30-30.

Morehouse managed to build a seven-point lead by the 14 minute mark of the second half and maintained its pace, thanks to a balanced scoring attack. Nine Morehouse players scored in the second half as the Marauders found themselves down 66-57 with 2:10 to play. CSU cut into the lead, thanks to three-pointers by Glaspie and Darweshi Hunter to spark an 8-0 run. Trailing 66-65 after two Harris Brown free throws, CSU fouled Morehouse’s Michael Olmert with an expiring shot clock. Olmert calmly knocked down both free throws to give his team a 69-66 lead with 29 seconds left.

CSU came up empty on its next possession as Hunter was whistled for an offensive foul with 13 seconds to play. CSU intentionally fouled Olmert, who went on to knock down one of two free throws to help seal the victory.

CSU committed 19 turnovers and struggled from the free throw line, making 13 of 21 attempts (61.1%). The Morehouse bench outscored the CSU reserves, 34-24.

Robert Andrews led the Morehouse efforts with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Hunter led CSU with 20 points and five rebounds. Dreon Lewis came off the bench to add 14 points and five rebounds. Glaspie finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

The Marauders will travel to Albany State University for Saturday’s 1 p.m. contest in Albany, Georgia.

Central State University freshman Darweshi Hunter led the Marauders in scoring with a game-high 20 points in a Dec. 19 loss to Morehouse College, in Atlanta. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/12/web1_DarweshiHunter_PS.jpg Central State University freshman Darweshi Hunter led the Marauders in scoring with a game-high 20 points in a Dec. 19 loss to Morehouse College, in Atlanta. Central State Athletics https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/12/web1_CSUlogo_PS.jpg Central State Athletics

Story courtesy of Central State University Athletics, maraudersports.com.

Story courtesy of Central State University Athletics, maraudersports.com.