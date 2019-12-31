Legacy wrestlers second at Holiday

XENIA — Seven Legacy Christian Academy wrestlers placed at the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament, leading the Knights to a second-place finish among small schools.

With 169 points, Legacy was runner-up to Graham (227) in the small-school standings, while finishing fourth overall. Springboro (198.5) and Delaware Hayes (173) were the top two in the large-school standings.

Top seeded Gavin Brown was the 138-pound champion recording a pair of pins, a technical fall, an ultimate tie breaker win and a 3-2 decision over Nick Moore of Graham, who was second in the state in Division II at 132 pounds last year.

Brown, the D-III state champ at 126 as a freshman, was named the outstanding wrestler for the lower weight classes (106-145). He will be among the favorites to repeat as state champ this season.

Sophomore Logan Attisano, seeded third, finished second at 106. He had a a pair of pins, a tech. fall and a major decision before losing, 10-4, to top-seeded Spencer Moore of Walton-Verona. Moore, a sophomore, was second in the state in D-III at 106 last year.

Sophomore Matt Ellis was second at 113. He pinned his way to the semis and advanced to the finals with a 3-0 win. He lost, 1-0, to Graham sophomore Nolan Gessler, the top seed. Gessler was third in the state in D-II at 106 last year. Ellis was seventh in D-III at 106.

Freshman Boede Campbell took third at 120. The No. 4 seed had byes to the third round and then advanced to the semis with a 31-second pin and an 8-1 decision. He lost his semifinal match by pin in 5:38 and then won a pair of consolation matches by pinfall and 11-1 decision. He beat third-seeded Jorden Zigo of Trotwood-Madison in the final match.

Sophomore Camron Lacure was third at 126. He had pins in 36 seconds, 48 seconds and 1:26 to advance to the semis. He lost, 3-1, to Graham freshman Nick Hart. Lacure, who was third in Ohio in D-III at 120 pounds last year, won consolation matches in 2:45 and by 5-1 decision. He beat No. 2 seed Cael Vanderhorst of Covington in the consolation final. Vanderhorst was fourth in Ohio in D-III at 113 last year.

Sophomore Nick Alvarez was fourth at 145. The No. 3 seed had pins in 29 seconds and 1:36 and then a tech. fall to advance to the semis. He lost, 6-2, in the semis to No. 2 Peyton Lane of National Trail (second in Ohio in D-III at 138 last year) and then won, 1-0, to advance to the third-place match where he lost, 9-3.

Unseeded freshman Ethan Cooper was fifth by default at 132. He won his first two matches by fall and decision before being pinned in the quarterfinals. He recorded a pin, a 7-2 decision and then lost, 4-3, to drop down to the fifth-place match.

Bellbrook senior Matthew Billock was seventh at 195 pounds, winning four consolation matches by pins in 19 seconds, 4:17, 2:26 and 1:40.

Xenia senior Desmond Diggs, seeded seventh, was eighth at 138. He won two matches in the main draw including his 100th career victory.