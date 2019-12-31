Posted on by

Legacy wrestlers second at Holiday


Photos courtesy Legacy Christian Academy Sophomore Matt Ellis was second at 113 pounds at the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament. He pinned his way to the semis.

Photos courtesy Legacy Christian Academy Sophomore Matt Ellis was second at 113 pounds at the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament. He pinned his way to the semis.


Sophomore Logan Attisano has his hand raised after winning a semifinal match at the Holiday Tournament. He was second at 106 pounds.


Legacy’s Gavin Brown, standing at No. 1, was the 138 pound champ and the outstanding wrestler for the lower weight classes (106-145).


Legacy Freshman Boede Campbell took third at 120 pounds. He had a 31-second pin on the way to the semifinals.


XENIA — Seven Legacy Christian Academy wrestlers placed at the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament, leading the Knights to a second-place finish among small schools.

With 169 points, Legacy was runner-up to Graham (227) in the small-school standings, while finishing fourth overall. Springboro (198.5) and Delaware Hayes (173) were the top two in the large-school standings.

Top seeded Gavin Brown was the 138-pound champion recording a pair of pins, a technical fall, an ultimate tie breaker win and a 3-2 decision over Nick Moore of Graham, who was second in the state in Division II at 132 pounds last year.

Brown, the D-III state champ at 126 as a freshman, was named the outstanding wrestler for the lower weight classes (106-145). He will be among the favorites to repeat as state champ this season.

Sophomore Logan Attisano, seeded third, finished second at 106. He had a a pair of pins, a tech. fall and a major decision before losing, 10-4, to top-seeded Spencer Moore of Walton-Verona. Moore, a sophomore, was second in the state in D-III at 106 last year.

Sophomore Matt Ellis was second at 113. He pinned his way to the semis and advanced to the finals with a 3-0 win. He lost, 1-0, to Graham sophomore Nolan Gessler, the top seed. Gessler was third in the state in D-II at 106 last year. Ellis was seventh in D-III at 106.

Freshman Boede Campbell took third at 120. The No. 4 seed had byes to the third round and then advanced to the semis with a 31-second pin and an 8-1 decision. He lost his semifinal match by pin in 5:38 and then won a pair of consolation matches by pinfall and 11-1 decision. He beat third-seeded Jorden Zigo of Trotwood-Madison in the final match.

Sophomore Camron Lacure was third at 126. He had pins in 36 seconds, 48 seconds and 1:26 to advance to the semis. He lost, 3-1, to Graham freshman Nick Hart. Lacure, who was third in Ohio in D-III at 120 pounds last year, won consolation matches in 2:45 and by 5-1 decision. He beat No. 2 seed Cael Vanderhorst of Covington in the consolation final. Vanderhorst was fourth in Ohio in D-III at 113 last year.

Sophomore Nick Alvarez was fourth at 145. The No. 3 seed had pins in 29 seconds and 1:36 and then a tech. fall to advance to the semis. He lost, 6-2, in the semis to No. 2 Peyton Lane of National Trail (second in Ohio in D-III at 138 last year) and then won, 1-0, to advance to the third-place match where he lost, 9-3.

Unseeded freshman Ethan Cooper was fifth by default at 132. He won his first two matches by fall and decision before being pinned in the quarterfinals. He recorded a pin, a 7-2 decision and then lost, 4-3, to drop down to the fifth-place match.

Bellbrook senior Matthew Billock was seventh at 195 pounds, winning four consolation matches by pins in 19 seconds, 4:17, 2:26 and 1:40.

Xenia senior Desmond Diggs, seeded seventh, was eighth at 138. He won two matches in the main draw including his 100th career victory.

