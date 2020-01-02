Turnovers costly in Rams loss

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview did what they could, but it turned out that the West Liberty-Salem Tigers girls varsity basketball team was as good as advertised.

WLS (7-1, 5-0 OHC) jumped out to a seven-point lead after one quarter of play, led by 15 points at the break, and then kept that margin the rest of the way for a 44-29 road win over the Greeneview Rams, Jan. 2, in an Ohio Heritage Conference game.

Greeneview coach Tim Hoelle said his squad knew what it had to do, but too many turnovers in the first half led to Thursday night’s loss.

“They screen ya, they take care of the ball, and they play tough defensively. That’s what we expected out of them, and they did what they do, and they did it well,” Hoelle said. “… I was really pleased with our defense in the second half. We played them even at 17-17, which was much better than the first. But the difference in the game was turnovers. We had a bunch in the first half.”

According to the Greeneview bench statistics, Greeneview (3-5, 2-4 OHC) had 13 turnovers in the first half and five in the second half.

“It’s hard to play well against anybody when you turn the ball over 13 times in one half,” Hoelle said.

Greeneview’s Sylvie Sonneman continued to have a solid scoring season. The Ohio Heritage Conference’s scoring leader came into Thursday’s contest averaging 18.6 points per game. She scored a game-high 24 in the home loss. Ellie Snyder and Faith Rutherford accounted for the Rams’ other five points.

The Tigers were playing their first game of 2020 and hadn’t played since a scheduled Dec. 28 home contest with South Charleston Southeastern, so coach Dennis McIntosh was a bit leery over what kind of a team effort he’d get from a potentially rusty bunch.

No worries.

Selena Weaver led WLS with 18 points, Grace Estes finished with 10, and Emily Hollar added eight to lead the Tigers. West Liberty-Salem has now won four straight.

“We had a big break in there because of the holidays, and our band went to Florida. But I thought we came out really well and got the ball moving on offense, got a lot of good looks early in the game, and we were able to get a good lead,” McIntosh said. “We got a little sloppy at times, but Greeneview is gonna make you do that. They play hard all the time, and get after ya. I thought we kept our composure pretty well. This was a good evening for us.”

The Tigers face another OHC South opponent on Saturday when they’ll travel to Enon to take on Greenon for a 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4 contest. Greeneview will host West Jefferson for a 7:30 p.m. game that same day.

