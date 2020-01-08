Youthful birds battle in Bellbrook

BELLBROOK — Still in the early weeks of the high school wrestling season, the coaches for Fairborn and Bellbrook were just glad to get their youthful teams some varsity mat time. Wednesday’s Jan. 8 match provided plenty of that, and the host Golden Eagles came away with a 41-24 team win.

“Our wrestlers did a nice job tonight. The wrestled well. We have some guys who are very inexperienced, and overall we’re a young team, so matches like this really help us get important mat time. We made some mistakes, but this is how you learn to improve yourself as a wrestler,” Bellbrook coach Bobby Kosins said.

“Like my 106-pounder, Reese White. I took him to a junior varsity tournament at Carroll last week, just to get some mat time for him. You only get better if you put the time in on the mat.”

Bellbrook earned wins by Reece White (at 106 pounds), Patrick Williams (120), Nick DeVol (126), Eric Bridgens (138), Johnny Malas (145), Max Schonauer (160) and Mathew Billock (195).

Billock’s match was a 7-5 decision, and the only match to go three rounds; the other Bellbrook wins were by pin.

Fairborn earned a forfeit win at 113 by Logan Roman, and Johnson earned a pin in his 152-pound match.

Skyhawks heavyweight Sam Roberts wrestled a non-points match against Kettering Alter heavy Matthew See, as both wrestlers were looking for added mat time of their own. See claimed a second-round pin.

Fairborn coach Charlie Spain appreciated having the time to develop his young squad with some competitive mat time.

“I felt we wrestled pretty well. We’re a very young team, with all freshmen, sophomores and juniors. But the upside is that we’ve got 25 kids wrestling in the program right now,” Spain said.

“I liked watching Noah Johnson win his match tonight. He’s our 152-pounder and is just a first-year sophomore wrestler. He did a really good job in his match. We’re very young, and very inexperienced, but the good news is that we get them all back next season.”

According to the Southwestern Buckeye League’s website, Bellbrook’s next scheduled team match will take place at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16 at Carroll High.

The fairbornskyhawks.com website shows Fairborn wrestling at Fairbanks on Jan. 22 for a 6 p.m. dual match next, then the team will compete in the Washington Court House Invitational on Jan. 25.

“These matches like this will very definitely help us to improve,” Spain added. “We’re gearing up for the Miami Valley League tournament, on Feb. 21. It’ll be junior high wrestlers and the varsity guys all on a Friday night (Feb. 21) at Vandalia Butler High School. We’re looking forward to it.”

Bellbrook 145-pounder Johnny Malas defeated Fairborn’s Jamison Anderson during Wednesday’s high school varsity wrestling match at Bellbrook High School. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/01/web1_MalasAnderson145_PS.jpg Bellbrook 145-pounder Johnny Malas defeated Fairborn’s Jamison Anderson during Wednesday’s high school varsity wrestling match at Bellbrook High School. John Bombatch | Greene County News In perhaps the closest match of the night, Bellbrook’s Matthew Billock (left) edged Fairborn’s Donis Smith in the 182-pound match, Jan. 8 at Bellbrook High. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/01/web1_matthewBillockDonisSmith182_PS.jpg In perhaps the closest match of the night, Bellbrook’s Matthew Billock (left) edged Fairborn’s Donis Smith in the 182-pound match, Jan. 8 at Bellbrook High. John Bombatch | Greene County News Eric Bridgens (right) pinned Fairborn’s Isaiah Collins in the 138-pound match, Jan. 8 at Bellbrook High. Eric Bridgens (right) pinned Fairborn’s Isaiah Collins in the 138-pound match, Jan. 8 at Bellbrook High. John Bombatch | Greene County News

Golden Eagles claim dual match win over Fairborn

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

