Photos from Wednesday’s Fairborn-Xenia girls high school basketball game


Sophomore guard Natalie Oktavec (5) drives with the ball, Jan. 8, in a Fairborn home game against Miami Valley League and Greene County foe Xenia.

Xenia’s Brynna Mardis (21) puts up a shot in Wednesday’s game against host Fairborn at the Baker Middle School gym.


Players for Xenia High School (dark jerseys) and Fairborn battle for a loose ball, Jan. 8 during their girls varsity high school basketball game at Baker Middle School in Fairborn.


Kendall Sherman, of Xenia, drives to the hoop, Jan. 8 against host Fairborn.


Xenia’s Reaghan Wakefield (12) and Fairborn’s Jasmine McMoore go up for the opening tip, in Wednesday night’s Xenia-Fairborn girls varsity basketball game in Fairborn. No score was reported by either team.


