LCA’s Combs wins 100th game

Legacy Christian Academy girls varsity basketball coach Mark Combs poses with his daughter, Ava (left), and his nieces after winning his 100th career game as a coach, Jan. 9 in Xenia.

Legacy Christian Academy girls varsity basketball coach Mark Combs talks strategy during a timeout in Thursday’s home game against Miami Valley School. The Knights won the game, 50-10, which was Comb’s 100th career win as head basketball coach.