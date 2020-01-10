Sports Digest

Knights knock Newton

XENIA — Duncan Clough rolled a 181-228 — 409 series to lead the Legacy Christian Knights boys varsity bowling team to a 2,119 to 1,762 win over Pleasant Hill Newton on Jan. 9. Other LCA scores were turned in by Jacob Thompson (304 series), Jackson Ewing (348), Zach Pollock (334) and Caleb Moser (302). Legacy is now 4-3 overall, and 1-3 in the league. They will host Middletown Christian in a Metro Buckeye League battle at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Pla-Mor Lanes.

Beavers defeat Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Three Beavercreek bowlers turned in 400-plus series to lead the Beavers to a 2,485-2,355 win over Miamisburg on Jan. 9. Brent Shroyer led the way with a match-best 243-256 — 499 series. Michael Donahue (438) and Anthony Dorsten (415) also turned in 400 series, and Seth Koloski was seven pin away at 393. Glen Fischer and Nicholas Costa contributed with solid single-game scores of 194 and 173 respectively. Deven Parker led Miamisburg with his 458.

Beavercreek remains undefeated this season at 7-0 overall, 5-0 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference. The Beavers will next compete in the Lancer Baker Bash at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11 at Northwest Lanes in Fairfield.

Beavercreek defeats Vikings

MIAMISBURG — Paige Rockwell rolled well with a 206-216 — 422 series, in Beavercreek’s 2,057 – 1,599 girls varsity bowling win over Miamisburg on Jan. 9. Other Beavercreek scores were turned in by Jacqueline Jones (376 series), Megan McHone (327), with game scores by Katelyn Dennery (168), Alana Brown (166), Josselyn Terpenning (153) and Allison Reich (143). Beavercreek, now 4-3 overall and 4-1 in GWOC competitions, will play its round of the Lancer Baker Bash on Sunday, Jan. 12, also at Northwest Lanes in Fairfield.

Golden Eagles win over Franklin

FRANKLIN — Brooklyn Hall shared high scoring honors with Franklin’s Jordan Rogers at 18 points apiece, but Bellbrook came away with Thursday’s Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern division win, 47-35. Dreann Pryce also finished in double figure scoring for the Golden Eagles with 10, to go along with eight steals. Bellbrook is now 12-2 overall, 5-1 in SWBL play. They’ll play at Germantown Valley View next at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Mechanicsburg handles Greeneview

MECHANICSBURG — Host Mechanicsburg handed Greeneview its lowest scoring output of the season in a 60-27 win, Jan. 9. No individual scoring was provided by either team, but Mechanicsburg (12-1, 8-0 in the Ohio Heritage Conference) is shown to have had a 26-5 lead after the opening quarter of play. Greeneview (4-8, 2-6 OHC) hosts Fairbanks at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Indians defeat Triad on the road

NORTH LEWSISBURG — Visiting Cedarville broke open a tight 27-all halftime score by outscoring host Triad 27-18 in the second half for a 54-45 win, Jan. 9. No individual stats were available for Cedarville (6-5, 4-5 Ohio Heritage Conference). Frani LeVan led the Cardinals (2-9, 2-6 OHC) with 14 points.

Rams MS raffle tickets on sale

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview Middle School Basketball Raffle drawing will be Jan. 13, so this week is last chance to get tickets. Tickets are $5 each or four for $20. Chance to win: First – $500 , second – $300, third and fourth – $100. Email Athletic Director Mark Rinehart for more information at mark.rinehart@greeneview.org .

Reds Caravan to hit Dayton Jan. 18

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have announced the dates and locations of the public stops for the 2020 Reds Caravan, presented by the Cincinnati USA Regional Tourism Network.

The annual Caravan will bring its North Tour to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Saturday, Jan. 18.

The Reds Caravan provides fans of all ages with the opportunity to interact with current and former players, top minor leaguers, broadcasters, members of the Reds front office staff, and mascots. At each of the stops, the groups will field questions and sign autographs while time allows.

Among the participants expected for the 2020 Caravan are Aristides Aquino, Tucker Barnhart, Luis Castillo, Amir Garrett, Lucas Sims and Josh VanMeter plus manager David Bell and 2020 Reds Hall of Fame inductee Marty Brennaman.

Reds farm system team members on the Caravan will include prospects Jonathan India, Michael Siani, Narciso Crook, and José Garcia.

Dragons hosting Nitro Circus

DAYTON — Tickets for the May 15 Nitro Circus “You Got This” tour are now on sale at the following locations:

• Online at daytondragons.com

• By phone at the Dragons Box office at 937-228-2287; or at Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at 937-228-2323.

• In person at any Miami Valley area Kroger store’s Ticketmaster outlet location.

The “You Got This” Tour will feature a highly decorated roster of top international athletes who together hold over 25 X Games medals combined. Leading the charge is the multi-talented Ryan Williams, who earlier this year completed an unprecedented X Games trifecta after taking three consecutive BMX Big Air golds, the first athlete ever to do so.

Jarryd McNeil, a 15-time X Games medalist, eight-time gold medalist Adam Jones, four-time gold medalist Vicki Golden and X Games veteran Beau Bamburg are scheduled to perform, along with pro skateboarder Beaver Fleming and BMX rider Kurtis Downs, among others.

The appearance on May 15 will mark the first-ever performance in Dayton for Nitro Circus.

Race tickets now on sale at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON — Tickets are now on sale for five major motorsports events to be held at the famed Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during the 2020 racing season.

Fans can see all the on track action, plus gain access to club weekends not open to the general public, with the purchase of a Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass at the $360 advance price. The regular price is $395 starting March 3. Included with the all access pass are all event general admission tickets and grandstand seating, infield parking, redemption offers for use on site, and other exclusive experiences. A Paddock Pass for The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is also provided. See midohio.com for a summary of all the exclusive benefits of a 2020 Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass.

Now through March 2, fans who buy during the advance purchase window get rewarded with savings of up to $20 on most event tickets. Also, Weekend Motorhome and Tent Camping are available at $20 off regular prices currently. Tickets can be ordered online at midohio.com or 419-884-4000 weekdays during business hours.

GABP Clubhouse tours available

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore is once again offering off-season clubhouse tours of Great American Ball Park. The two-hour Major League Clubhouse Tours include the Reds and visitor’s clubhouses, visitor’s dugout and more exclusive areas.

Tours are available each Saturday at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. The tours run weekly until March 14, 2020. The Clubhouse Tour also includes admission to the newly-renovated Reds Museum. Space is limited and tours often sell out in advance. Private or small group tours are also available. Please go to redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923 for more information.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

