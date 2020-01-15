Central State basketball game on GCSN tonight (Wednesday)

WILBERFORCE — Tonight (Wednesday, Jan. 15) on the Gem City Sports Network, sports coverage will be men’s college basketball as the Central State University Marauders host the Salem University Tigers.

This will be a rematch from last week as the Tigers defeated the Marauders 77-75 in Salem, West Virginia.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. with the pregame show beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Catch all of the action on radio1.gemcitysports.com or, if you cannot listen live, the game will be archived and available on Gem City’s website — www.gemcitysports.com — shortly after the game completion of the game.