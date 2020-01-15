Sports Digest

Panthers edge Greeneview

MILFORD CENTER — Host Fairbanks claimed a 56-49 win over Greeneview in Ohio Heritage Conference boys varsity basketball play on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Wyatte Miller led the Panthers with 15 points. Greeneview’s Gabe Caudill was the game’s leading scorer with 17 points, while Rhett Burtch finished with 15. Fairbanks leads the OHC North division with a 7-6 overall record, 7-2 OHC North. Greeneview is now 10-4 overall, 7-2 and in second place in the OHC South. The Rams will host Mechanicsburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 for their next game.

Patriots, Beavers Flyin’ To the Hoop

KETTERING — In the lone girls high school basketball of the entire showcase event, neighborhood foes the Beavercreek Battlin’ Beavers and the Carroll Patriots will play at the 18th annual Flyin’ To The Hoop basketball event at Trent Arena. The four-day event will feature 13 5-star basketball athletes, including Ohio State commit Jack Sawyer of Pickerington North. Teams from Arizona, California, Georgia, Pennsylvania and West Virginia are scheduled to be on hand.

The Carroll-Beavercreek game is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18. Visit Flyintothehoop.com for ticket information.

Reds Caravan to hit Dayton Jan. 18

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have announced the dates and locations of the public stops for the 2020 Reds Caravan, presented by the Cincinnati USA Regional Tourism Network.

The annual Caravan will bring its North Tour to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Saturday, Jan. 18.

The Reds Caravan provides fans of all ages with the opportunity to interact with current and former players, top minor leaguers, broadcasters, members of the Reds front office staff, and mascots. At each of the stops, the groups will field questions and sign autographs while time allows.

Among the participants expected for the 2020 Caravan are Aristides Aquino, Tucker Barnhart, Luis Castillo, Amir Garrett, Lucas Sims and Josh VanMeter plus manager David Bell and 2020 Reds Hall of Fame inductee Marty Brennaman.

Reds farm system team members on the Caravan will include prospects Jonathan India, Michael Siani, Narciso Crook, and José Garcia.

GABP Clubhouse tours available

CINCINNATI —

The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore is once again offering off-season clubhouse tours of Great American Ball Park. The two-hour Major League Clubhouse Tours include the Reds and visitor’s clubhouses, visitor’s dugout and more exclusive areas.

Tours are available each Saturday at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. The tours run weekly until March 14, 2020. The Clubhouse Tour also includes admission to the newly-renovated Reds Museum. Space is limited and tours often sell out in advance. Private or small group tours are also available. Please go to redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923 for more information.

Dragons hosting Nitro Circus

DAYTON — Tickets for the May 15 Nitro Circus “You Got This” tour are now on sale at the following locations:

• Online at daytondragons.com

• By phone at the Dragons Box office at 937-228-2287; or at Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at 937-228-2323.

• In person at any Miami Valley area Kroger store’s Ticketmaster outlet location.

The “You Got This” Tour will feature a highly decorated roster of top international athletes who together hold over 25 X Games medals combined. Leading the charge is the multi-talented Ryan Williams, who earlier this year completed an unprecedented X Games trifecta after taking three consecutive BMX Big Air golds, the first athlete ever to do so.

Jarryd McNeil, a 15-time X Games medalist, eight-time gold medalist Adam Jones, four-time gold medalist Vicki Golden and X Games veteran Beau Bamburg are scheduled to perform, along with pro skateboarder Beaver Fleming and BMX rider Kurtis Downs, among others.

The appearance on May 15 will mark the first-ever performance in Dayton for Nitro Circus.

Race tickets now on sale at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON — Tickets are now on sale for five major motorsports events to be held at the famed Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during the 2020 racing season.

Fans can see all the on track action, plus gain access to club weekends not open to the general public, with the purchase of a Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass at the $360 advance price. The regular price is $395 starting March 3. Included with the all access pass are all event general admission tickets and grandstand seating, infield parking, redemption offers for use on site, and other exclusive experiences. A Paddock Pass for The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is also provided. See midohio.com for a summary of all the exclusive benefits of a 2020 Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass.

Now through March 2, fans who buy during the advance purchase window get rewarded with savings of up to $20 on most event tickets. Also, Weekend Motorhome and Tent Camping are available at $20 off regular prices currently. Tickets can be ordered online at midohio.com or 419-884-4000 weekdays during business hours.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

