Consistent Knights earn win over Bulldogs

BEAVERCREEK — The Legacy Christian Academy boys varsity bowling team put together one of its best overall outings of the season, Jan. 16, in a 2,048 to 1,767 win over Yellow Springs, at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

The Knights built up a good scoring advantage in the opening games, then held on through a pair of Baker Game losses, to take the overall road win. LCA coach David Bryant said consistency hasn’t always been there for his youthful team.

“They’ve been improving so much since the season began. The team started out a little rough, but they’re really learning how to read the lanes and adjust when they have to. They’re just really blowing me away, I couldn’t be more proud of my team,” Bryant said. “This is probably one of our better outings of the season. They won both of the team games with strong scores in the 800s. We tend to start out strong and then slow down a bit, but today they really hung in there through both team games.”

Legacy Christian (5-4, 2-4 in Metro Buckeye Conference play) had games of 873 and 869 to open up with a 501-pin advantage over Yellow Springs (3-2, 3-2 MBC). The Bulldogs countered with wins in both Baker Games but couldn’t make up the large deficit.

Jackson Ewing led LCA with a 192-191 — 383 series, followed by Zach Pollock at 364, Duncan Clough (354), Caleb Moser (343) and Jacob Thompson (298).

Yellow Springs’ hard throwing Ivan Spar led the Bulldogs with a 313 series with games of 158 and 155. Davin Bush was also over the 300-series mark, at 307, Finn Bledsoe turned in a 276 series, Krishan Miller rolled a 271 and Sam Nielsen rolled a 270.

Bledsoe came into Thursday’s match ranked second in the conference in scoring average with a 189.6 mark. Legacy’s Clough came in ranked fifth in conference scoring average at 174.2.

The Bulldogs won both of the Baker Games. They took Game 1 by a 162-147 score; then Game 2 168-159.

“They seem to really like the Baker Games, and I think part of it is because they get along so well together as a team,” Springs coach Cole Meredith said.

When the two Greene County teams met to begin the 2019-2020 season back on Nov. 18, 2019, it was Yellow Springs that came out on top by a 2,110-1,934 score. Meredith said Yellow Springs has already tied the school mark for most wins in a season.

The two teams may be in the same conference, but team members from both squads were often seen offering high fives with their opponents throughout the contest. At least twice during the opening individual games, Legacy Christian players showed true sportsmanship in informing Yellow Springs’ Meredith of automatic score discrepancies that had been listed in their favor.

On one occasion, the automatic scoring device had recorded that a Knights bowler had collected nine pins on his first throw, when two pins still remained.

“A lot of the players seem to know each other, I don’t know if that’s from outside of school or what, but they talk a lot more together than other schools,” Meredith said. “This is definitely a friendly rivalry.”

Legacy Christian is scheduled to compete in the Sweet 16 Shootout, which will be held at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at Poelking South Lanes.

Yellow Springs is listed with its next match to be held on Jan. 29 against Miami Valley School.

Legacy Christian Academy senior Jackson Ewing turned in the high two-game series of 383 in the Knights' win over host Yellow Springs, Jan. 16, at Beaver-Vu Lanes in Beavercreek. Legacy Christian coach David Bryant huddles up with the Knights boy varsity bowling team, prior to Thursday's team match with host Yellow Springs, at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek. Yellow Springs' Finn Bledsoe entered Thursday's match ranked second in the Metro Buckeye League in bowling average (189.6). Yellow Springs freshman Krishan Miller makes his approach, during team varsity bowling action with Legacy Christian, Jan. 16 at Beaver-Vu Lanes in Beavercreek.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

