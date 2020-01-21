Sports Digest

Greeneview solid at Muskingum Tourney

WILMINGTON — The Greeneview High School boys and girls varsity bowling teams competed in the Muskingum Tournament, earlier this week at Royal Z Lanes. The Rams girls placed fourth overall in the eight-team competition and qualified for the final four team tournament with a score of 2,621, where they lost in the opening round to eventual team champ Hillsboro.

Phoenix Perry rolled the girls top score with a 179-143-139 — 461 series score. Ruth Coe also rolled in the 400s with a 426 series. Breanna Ballard rolled a 296 series, and Anna Willingham rolled a 397. Game scores were turned in by Catie Macauley (211) and Erin Payton (80).

In the boys tournament, Greeneview placed fifth out of 10 teams with a score of 3,414. Steven Ross tossed a 152-225-157 — 534 series, and Braedan Brennaman rolled a 513 to lead the Rams. Other series scored were rolled by Brysten Boiser (452), Darian England (511) and Sam Warner (412).

Final Girls Team Scores: 1. Hillsboro 3,778; 2. Chillicothe 2,983; 3. Wilmington 2,841; 4. Greeneview 2,621; 5. East Clinton 2,605; 6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 2,513; 7. Circleville 2,387; 8. Blanchester 2,251.

Final Boys Team Scores: 1. Wilmington 3,988; 2. Cincinnati St. Xavier 2,836; 3. Clinton-Massie 3,622; 4. Hillsboro 3,620; 5. Greeneview 3,414; 6. Chillicothe 3,323; 7. Blanchester 3,301; 8. East Clinton 2.872; 9. Circleville 2,757; 10. Clinton-Massie JV 2,681.

BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

HONOR ROLL

As of Jan. 21, 2020

Top times and scores for area high school boys varsity swimmers with name, school, and time/score.

200-yard Medlay Relay — Beavercreek 1:36.27

200 Freestyle — Nathan Holty, Beavercreek 1:42.02

200 Individual Medlay — Jason Allen, Beavercreek 1:52.37

50 Freestyle — Ethan Otten, Beavercreek 21.82

1-meter Dive — (no scores reported)

100 Butterfly — Wesley Schauer, Beavercreek 51.27

100 Freestyle — Dillon Edge, Beavercreek 47.04

500 Freestyle — Michael Rine, Beavercreek 4:45.84

200 Freestyle Relay — Beavercreek 1:26.78

100 Backstroke — Michael Rine, Beavercreek 53.16

100 Breaststroke — Dillon Edge, Beavercreek 57.83

400 Freestyle Relay — Beavercreek 3:07.96

Spring Has Sprung 5K returns

XENIA — The return of the Spring Has Sprung 5K run/walk is set for Saturday, April 4 in Xenia, Greene County Public Health officials announced. The event will feature non-toxic, environmentally-friendly colored powder (corn starch) that will be thrown at various times along the course. Event T-shirts will be completely white so participants can wear them the day of the event. At the finish line, participants will receive a finisher’s award and there will be a large health fair with vendors, food and a dance party.

Registration is now open at www.speedy-feet.com/races.php. The cost is $15 per person, which guarantees a shirt if registering by Monday, March 23. A limited number of shirts will be available the day of the event. The cost is $20 per person after March 23 (unless registering online) and the day of the race. Online registration closes at midnight on Friday, April 3. All checks or money orders can be made out to Greene County Public Health and sent to: 5K Registration, c/o Greene County Public Health, 360 Wilson Drive, Xenia, OH 45385.

Greeneview seeks girls varsity soccer coach

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School is looking for a girls head varsity soccer coach for the 2020 Fall season. The school’s previous coach, Shawn Brown, announced he has to resign due to work obligations. Potential candidates should contact Greeneview Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org .

GABP Clubhouse tours available

CINCINNATI —

The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore is once again offering off-season clubhouse tours of Great American Ball Park. The two-hour Major League Clubhouse Tours include the Reds and visitor’s clubhouses, visitor’s dugout and more exclusive areas.

Tours are available each Saturday at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. The tours run weekly until March 14, 2020. The Clubhouse Tour also includes admission to the newly-renovated Reds Museum. Space is limited and tours often sell out in advance. Private or small group tours are also available. Please go to redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923 for more information.

Dragons hosting Nitro Circus

DAYTON — Tickets for the May 15 Nitro Circus “You Got This” tour are now on sale at the following locations:

• Online at daytondragons.com

• By phone at the Dragons Box office at 937-228-2287; or at Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at 937-228-2323.

• In person at any Miami Valley area Kroger store’s Ticketmaster outlet location.

The “You Got This” Tour will feature a highly decorated roster of top international athletes who together hold over 25 X Games medals combined. Leading the charge is the multi-talented Ryan Williams, who earlier this year completed an unprecedented X Games trifecta after taking three consecutive BMX Big Air golds, the first athlete ever to do so.

Jarryd McNeil, a 15-time X Games medalist, eight-time gold medalist Adam Jones, four-time gold medalist Vicki Golden and X Games veteran Beau Bamburg are scheduled to perform, along with pro skateboarder Beaver Fleming and BMX rider Kurtis Downs, among others.

The appearance on May 15 will mark the first-ever performance in Dayton for Nitro Circus.

Race tickets on sale at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON — Tickets are now on sale for five major motorsports events to be held at the famed Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during the 2020 racing season.

Fans can see all the on track action, plus gain access to club weekends not open to the general public, with the purchase of a Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass at the $360 advance price. The regular price is $395 starting March 3. Included with the all access pass are all event general admission tickets and grandstand seating, infield parking, redemption offers for use on site, and other exclusive experiences. A Paddock Pass for The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is also provided. See midohio.com for a summary of all the exclusive benefits of a 2020 Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass.

Now through March 2, fans who buy during the advance purchase window get rewarded with savings of up to $20 on most event tickets. Also, Weekend Motorhome and Tent Camping are available at $20 off regular prices currently. Tickets can be ordered online at midohio.com or 419-884-4000 weekdays during business hours.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

