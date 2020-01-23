Sports Digest

Boys HS bowling Honor Roll

As of Jan. 23, 2020

Top individual and team bowling averages for Greene county area schools, with ranking, name, school, team record and average.

(Girls Honor Roll will run later this week — ED.)

TEAM AVERAGE

1. Beavercreek (9-0) 1,042.1

2. Carroll (10-0) 906

3. Xenia (4-8) 885.5

4. Fairborn (3-2) 854.6

5. Greeneview (13-4) 832.2

6. Legacy Christian (5-5) 796.0

7. Yellow Springs (3-2) 745.4

INDIVIDIUAL AVERAGE

1. Michael Donohue, Beavercreek 227.6

2. Seth Koloski, Beavercreek 217.5

3. Brent Shroyer, Beavercreek 213.3

4. Jackson Mitchell, Carroll 206.3

5. Nicholas Costa, Beavercreek 204.4

6. Aaron Adkins, Xenia 200.6

7. Zane Eneix, Xenia 200.1

8. Michael Gaubeaux, Carroll 196.0

9. Braedan Brennaman, Greeneview 189.8

10. Logan Cherpeski, Fairborn 183.9

(Cedarville and Bellbrook do not have boys bowling teams this season.)

Skyhawks edged by Troy

TROY — Visiting Fairborn outscored the host Trojans 23-14 in the final period of play, but came up a point short in a 53-52 loss Jan. 22 at Troy. Macie Taylor scored 27 points to lead Troy (9-7, 8-5 Miami Valley League Miami division). No individual statistics were provided by Fairborn (3-14, 3-10 MVL Valley Division).

The Skyhawks’ next game is set for Saturday, Jan. 25, an 11:15 a.m. game at Riverside Stebbins.

Bucs lose on the road

PIQUA — Visiting Xenia fell behind by a 15-6 count after one quarter of play, and couldn’t dig out of the hole, in a 53-48 loss to host Piqua on Jan. 22. No individual statistics were provided by Xenia, which falls to 4-13 overall, 2-11 in Miami Valley League Valley Division play. The Buccaneers are scheduled to take on Sidney for their next game at noon Saturday, Jan. 25 at Xenia High.

Carroll doubles up Alter

RIVERSIDE — Julia Keller scored a game-best 14 points and Megan Leraas added 10 in Carroll’s 42-21 win over Kettering Alter, Jan. 22. With the win, Carroll is now 13-4 overall, 8-3 in the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed. The Patriots will host Hamilton Badin at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 for their next game.

Wayne doubles up Beavercreek

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Wayne Warriors showed why they’re the current no.2-ranked Division I girls high school basketball team in Ohio, handing visiting Beavercreek a 67-32 loss, Jan. 22. Wayne’s Aubryanna Hall scored 20 points to lead the Warriors (17-1, 9-0 GWOC American). No statistics were reported by Beavercreek (10-7, 4-5 GWOC American), which is scheduled to take on Kettering Alter for its next game, a 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 tilt.

Beavers win over Springboro

BEAVERCREEK — Adam Duvall scored 19 points and Yousef Saleh added 15 in Beavercreek’s boys varsity basketball win Jan. 21 over Springboro. It was kind of a roller coaster scoring night for the Beavers as they outscored the Panthers in the first and third quarters, but were outscored in the second and fourth. Landon Palmer and Willieon Yates led Springboro with 13 points each. Beavercreek is now 8-6 overall and 4-4 in Greater Western Ohio Conference play. They play at Fairborn in a nonleague matchup at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Jan. 25.

Spring Has Sprung 5K returns

XENIA — The return of the Spring Has Sprung 5K run/walk is set for Saturday, April 4 in Xenia, Greene County Public Health officials announced. The event will feature non-toxic, environmentally-friendly colored powder (corn starch) that will be thrown at various times along the course. Event T-shirts will be completely white so participants can wear them the day of the event. At the finish line, participants will receive a finisher’s award and there will be a large health fair with vendors, food and a dance party.

Registration is now open at www.speedy-feet.com/races.php. The cost is $15 per person, which guarantees a shirt if registering by Monday, March 23. A limited number of shirts will be available the day of the event. The cost is $20 per person after March 23 (unless registering online) and the day of the race. Online registration closes at midnight on Friday, April 3. All checks or money orders can be made out to Greene County Public Health and sent to: 5K Registration, c/o Greene County Public Health, 360 Wilson Drive, Xenia, OH 45385.

A few volunteers are needed to help with the colors. Those interested or in need of more information can contact Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or by email at jdrew@gcph.info.

Greeneview seeks girls varsity soccer coach

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School is looking for a girls head varsity soccer coach for the 2020 Fall season. The school’s previous coach, Shawn Brown, announced he has to resign due to work obligations. Potential candidates should contact Greeneview Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org .

GABP Clubhouse tours available

CINCINNATI —

The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore is once again offering off-season clubhouse tours of Great American Ball Park. The two-hour Major League Clubhouse Tours include the Reds and visitor’s clubhouses, visitor’s dugout and more exclusive areas.

Tours are available each Saturday at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. The tours run weekly until March 14, 2020. The Clubhouse Tour also includes admission to the newly-renovated Reds Museum. Space is limited and tours often sell out in advance. Private or small group tours are also available. Please go to redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923 for more information.

Dragons hosting Nitro Circus

DAYTON — Tickets for the May 15 Nitro Circus “You Got This” tour are now on sale at the following locations:

• Online at daytondragons.com

• By phone at the Dragons Box office at 937-228-2287; or at Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at 937-228-2323.

• In person at any Miami Valley area Kroger store’s Ticketmaster outlet location.

The “You Got This” Tour will feature a highly decorated roster of top international athletes who together hold over 25 X Games medals combined. Leading the charge is the multi-talented Ryan Williams, who earlier this year completed an unprecedented X Games trifecta after taking three consecutive BMX Big Air golds, the first athlete ever to do so.

Jarryd McNeil, a 15-time X Games medalist, eight-time gold medalist Adam Jones, four-time gold medalist Vicki Golden and X Games veteran Beau Bamburg are scheduled to perform, along with pro skateboarder Beaver Fleming and BMX rider Kurtis Downs, among others.

The appearance on May 15 will mark the first-ever performance in Dayton for Nitro Circus.

Race tickets on sale at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON — Tickets are now on sale for five major motorsports events to be held at the famed Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during the 2020 racing season.

Fans can see all the on track action, plus gain access to club weekends not open to the general public, with the purchase of a Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass at the $360 advance price. The regular price is $395 starting March 3. Included with the all access pass are all event general admission tickets and grandstand seating, infield parking, redemption offers for use on site, and other exclusive experiences. A Paddock Pass for The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is also provided. See midohio.com for a summary of all the exclusive benefits of a 2020 Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass.

Now through March 2, fans who buy during the advance purchase window get rewarded with savings of up to $20 on most event tickets. Also, Weekend Motorhome and Tent Camping are available at $20 off regular prices currently. Tickets can be ordered online at midohio.com or 419-884-4000 weekdays during business hours.

