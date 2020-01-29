Sports Digest

Area teams to play in Red games

KETTERING — Four area high school boys varsity basketball teams are going Red in February. Fairborn, Carroll, Legacy Christian and Cedarville will participate, among Greene County area schools. To help raise awareness of the need for heart health screenings, the Sports Medicine team at Kettering Health Network, Kettering Health Network Heart and Vascular Care, and local high schools are partnering to hold “Red Games” at boys high school basketball games in February, which is Heart Month.

The Sports Medicine team at Kettering Health Network provides athletic training services to area high schools and colleges. Kettering Heart and Vascular Care will provide information on heart health screenings and red rally towels will be thrown into the stands.

“Red Games” will be observed at the following varsity basketball games (home teams are in UPPERCASE):

Saturday, Feb. 1

OAKWOOD vs. Fairborn

Tuesday, Feb. 4

FAIRBORN vs. Tippecanoe

Friday, Feb. 7

CARROLL vs. Badin

LEGACY CHRISTIAN vs. Middletown Christian

Tuesday, Feb. 11

ALTER vs. Carroll

Friday, Feb. 14

CEDARVILLE vs. Greenon

MIAMI VALLEY vs. Legacy Christian

Piqua edges Xenia

XENIA — In an evenly played contest, visiting Piqua escaped with a 58-52 road win, Jan. 28 over Xenia, in Miami Valley League boys varsity basketball play. The Indians held a 26-22 lead at halftime, then outscored the Buccaneers 32-30 in the second. Dresean Roberts led Piqua with a game-high 17 points. Dylan Hoosier scored 15 points, with Isaiah Hoyt and Cameron McFarland scoring 10 points each, in the Xenia loss.

Xenia (4-12 overall, 3-10 MVL Valley) plays next at Sidney for a 7:30 p.m. game on Friday, Jan. 31.

Fairborn falls to Troy

TROY — Visiting Fairborn outscored Troy by an 18-14 margin in the fourth quarter, but the Skyhawks couldn’t overcome a 14-point halftime deficit, Jan. 28, in a 68-46 loss at Troy High. Dwight Lewis led the Skyhawks with 12 points, and Blake Huffman scored 11. Troy’s Jade Owens came off the bench to score a game-best 20 points in the Trojans win.

Fairborn (1-15 overall, 1-12 Miami Valley League, Valley division) hosts Riverside Stebbins next at 7:30 p.m. Friday Jan. 31 in the Baker Middle School gymnasium.

Bellbrook clips Falcons

BELLBROOK — Host Bellbrook outscored visiting Clinton-Massie by a 16-12 fourth-quarter margin to eke out a 49-44 win, Jan. 28, in a nonleague boys varsity basketball contest. Ryan Chew led the Golden Eagles win scoring with 16 points, with Gabe Pavlak scoring a dozen points, and Braedon Gedeon snaring 11 rebounds. No individual statistics were reported for Clinton-Massie. Bellbrook is now 8-8 overall, 4-4 in the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Southwestern division. The Golden Eagles next game is set for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff on the road Friday, Jan. 31 at Eaton.

Dragons change stadium name

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons minor league baseball club announced Jan. 29 a 10-year naming rights partnership with Day Air Credit Union through the year 2029. Previously known as Fifth Third Field, the Dragons home ball park in downtown Dayton will be known as Day Air Ballpark during that time.

Dayton opens the 2020 Class-A minor league baseball season at 7 p.m. on April 9 against the Great Lake Loons at Day Air Ballpark.

Reds Opening Day ticket opportunity

CINCINNATI — To make Opening Day tickets available to as many fans as possible, registration for the Cincinnati Reds 2020 Opening Day Double Play ticket opportunity is now open. The Opening Day Double Play ticket opportunity includes Opening Day on March 26 vs. the St. Louis Cardinals plus any additional regular season home game, subject to availability.

Now through Feb. 20 at Noon ET, fans can register at reds.com/OpeningDay for an opportunity to purchase up to four (4) Opening Day tickets. Fans are required to purchase a matching number of tickets in the same seating category to an additional game.

The Reds will conduct a random selection of winners from the pool of registrants. There is no purchase necessary to register and no obligation to purchase Opening Day Double Play tickets if selected. Full details and registration are available at reds.com/OpeningDay.

Spring Has Sprung 5K returns

XENIA — The Spring Has Sprung 5K run/walk is set for Saturday, April 4 in Xenia, Greene County Public Health officials announced.

Registration is now open at www.speedy-feet.com/races.php. Cost is $15 per person, which guarantees a shirt if registering by Monday, March 23. A limited number of shirts will be available the day of the event. The cost is $20 per person after March 23 (unless registering online) and the day of the race. Online registration closes at midnight on Friday, April 3. All checks or money orders can be made out to Greene County Public Health and sent to: 5K Registration, c/o Greene County Public Health, 360 Wilson Drive, Xenia, OH 45385.

Volunteers are needed. Those interested or in need of more information can contact Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or by email at jdrew@gcph.info.

Greeneview seeks girls varsity soccer coach

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School is looking for a girls head varsity soccer coach for the 2020 Fall season. The school’s previous coach, Shawn Brown, announced he has to resign due to work obligations. Potential candidates should contact Greeneview Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org .

Redlegs Run set for May 30

CINCINNATI — The 19th annual Redlegs Run will be held May 30 at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The Redlegs Run features events for everyone, no matter your age, fitness level or race experience. Choose from the 10K, 5K, One Mile Family Run or the Gapper’s Kids Fun Run for children 10 and younger. All runners and walkers for the events will be able to cross the finish line on the warning track inside Great American Ball Park. Visit race-reds.com for registration information.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

