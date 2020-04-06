Simulated softball and baseball standings and statistics

SIMULATED GREENE COUNTY — Here’s a look at the Greene County area’s simulated high school baseball and softball batting statistics, as of April 6.

BASEBALL

Standings

(Team, record, runs scored, runs against)

Bellbrook (1-0) 8, 2

Yellow Springs (1-0) 18, 13

Carroll (1-0) 4, 1

Beavercreek (1-0) 7, 6

Fairborn (0-0) 0, 0

Greeneview (0-1) 6, 7

Xenia (0-1) 1, 4

Legacy Christian (0-1) 13, 18

Cedarville (0-1) 2, 8

Batting Average

(at least two hits)

Trent Randall, Carroll 1.000 2-for-2

Dylan Salyer, Beavercreek .800 4-for-5

Clay Cash, Beavercreek .750 3-for-4

Luke Evans, Greeneview .750 3-for-4

Charlie Luke, Legacy Christian .750 3-for-4

Dylan Rainey, Yellow Springs .750 3-for-4

Adam Galle, Bellbrook .667 2-for-3

Andrew Sliper, Carroll .667 2-for-3

Matthew McMahan, Carroll .667 2-for-3

Jacob Maurer, Carroll .667 2-for-3

Tommy Lowe, Cedarville .667 2-for-3

Caleb McKinion, Cedarville .667 2-for-3

Hunter Anderson, Greeneview .667 2-for-3

Trey Anderson, Yellow Springs .667 2-for-3

Romel Phillips, Yellow Springs .500 3-for-6

Jonathan Hyman, Bellbrook .500 2-for-4

Zack Hackney, Greeneview .500 2-for-4

Michael Pickens, Legacy Christian .500 2-for-4

Ayden Evans, Xenia .500 2-for-4

Blayne Dudley, Xenia .500 2-for-4

Dimitri Wallace, Yellow Springs .500 2-for-4

Home Runs

2 — Hunter Anderson, Greeneview

1 — Drew Malesko, Carroll; Jake Elmore, Beavercreek; Romel Phillips, Yellow Springs

SOFTBALL

Standings

(Team, record, runs scored, runs against)

Yellow Springs (1-0) 19, 4

Xenia (1-0) 15, 8

Greeneview (1-0) 16, 11

Bellbrook (1-0) 3, 2

Legacy Christian (0-0)

Beavercreek (0-1) 2, 3

Cedarville (0-1) 11, 16

Fairborn (0-1) 8, 15

Carroll (0-1) 4, 19

Batting Average

(at least two hits)

Skylynn Pierce, Carroll 1.000 2-for-21,000 2-for-2

Abegayle Florence, Yellow Springs 1.000 2-for-2

Zoe Lafferty, Yellow Springs

Catie Caraway, Greeneview .833 5-for-6

Kaley Clark, Bellbrook .800 4-for-5

Jade Herron, Cedarville .800 4-for-5

Bryce Ratliff, Greeneview .800 4-for-5

Regan Coffey, Cedarville .750 3-for-4

Harley Clonch, Greeneview .750 3-for-4

Jada MacAvene, Xenia .750 3-for-4

Mara Beam, Carroll .667 2-for-3

Maddie Erby, Carroll .667 2-for-3

Makyna Carr, Xenia .667 4-for-6

Caity Moody, Xenia .667 2-for-3

Ashlyn Baker, Fairborn .600 3-for-5

Alexa Simpson, Greeneview .600 3-for-5

Sydney Smith, Xenia .600 3-for-5

Lauren Whitaker, Cedarville .500 3-for-6

Maddie Neibert, Beavercreek .500 2-for-4

Kendall Knisley, Bellbrook ,500 2-for-4

Home Runs

1 — Riley Davis, Fairborn; Makyna Carr, Xenia; Kaylee Cyphers, Cedarville; Zoe Lafferty, Yellow Springs;

Bellbrook’s Kaley Clark, the 2019 area softball batting champion, connected for four hits in five at-bats during the first week of the simulated softball season.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/04/web1_KaleyClark_PS-1.jpg Bellbrook’s Kaley Clark, the 2019 area softball batting champion, connected for four hits in five at-bats during the first week of the simulated softball season.

Yellow Springs’ Dylan Rainey is among the area’s top simulated hitters, after the first week of simulated high school baseball and softball.