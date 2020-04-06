Simulated softball and baseball standings and statistics

SIMULATED GREENE COUNTY — Here’s a look at the Greene County area’s simulated high school baseball and softball batting statistics, as of April 6.
BASEBALL
Standings
(Team, record, runs scored, runs against)
Bellbrook (1-0) 8, 2
Yellow Springs (1-0) 18, 13
Carroll (1-0) 4, 1
Beavercreek (1-0) 7, 6
Fairborn (0-0) 0, 0
Greeneview (0-1) 6, 7
Xenia (0-1) 1, 4
Legacy Christian (0-1) 13, 18
Cedarville (0-1) 2, 8
Batting Average
(at least two hits)
Trent Randall, Carroll 1.000 2-for-2
Dylan Salyer, Beavercreek .800 4-for-5
Clay Cash, Beavercreek .750 3-for-4
Luke Evans, Greeneview .750 3-for-4
Charlie Luke, Legacy Christian .750 3-for-4
Dylan Rainey, Yellow Springs .750 3-for-4
Adam Galle, Bellbrook .667 2-for-3
Andrew Sliper, Carroll .667 2-for-3
Matthew McMahan, Carroll .667 2-for-3
Jacob Maurer, Carroll .667 2-for-3
Tommy Lowe, Cedarville .667 2-for-3
Caleb McKinion, Cedarville .667 2-for-3
Hunter Anderson, Greeneview .667 2-for-3
Trey Anderson, Yellow Springs .667 2-for-3
Romel Phillips, Yellow Springs .500 3-for-6
Jonathan Hyman, Bellbrook .500 2-for-4
Zack Hackney, Greeneview .500 2-for-4
Michael Pickens, Legacy Christian .500 2-for-4
Ayden Evans, Xenia .500 2-for-4
Blayne Dudley, Xenia .500 2-for-4
Dimitri Wallace, Yellow Springs .500 2-for-4
Home Runs
2 — Hunter Anderson, Greeneview
1 — Drew Malesko, Carroll; Jake Elmore, Beavercreek; Romel Phillips, Yellow Springs
SOFTBALL
Standings
(Team, record, runs scored, runs against)
Yellow Springs (1-0) 19, 4
Xenia (1-0) 15, 8
Greeneview (1-0) 16, 11
Bellbrook (1-0) 3, 2
Legacy Christian (0-0)
Beavercreek (0-1) 2, 3
Cedarville (0-1) 11, 16
Fairborn (0-1) 8, 15
Carroll (0-1) 4, 19
Batting Average
(at least two hits)
Skylynn Pierce, Carroll 1.000 2-for-21,000 2-for-2
Abegayle Florence, Yellow Springs 1.000 2-for-2
Zoe Lafferty, Yellow Springs
Catie Caraway, Greeneview .833 5-for-6
Kaley Clark, Bellbrook .800 4-for-5
Jade Herron, Cedarville .800 4-for-5
Bryce Ratliff, Greeneview .800 4-for-5
Regan Coffey, Cedarville .750 3-for-4
Harley Clonch, Greeneview .750 3-for-4
Jada MacAvene, Xenia .750 3-for-4
Mara Beam, Carroll .667 2-for-3
Maddie Erby, Carroll .667 2-for-3
Makyna Carr, Xenia .667 4-for-6
Caity Moody, Xenia .667 2-for-3
Ashlyn Baker, Fairborn .600 3-for-5
Alexa Simpson, Greeneview .600 3-for-5
Sydney Smith, Xenia .600 3-for-5
Lauren Whitaker, Cedarville .500 3-for-6
Maddie Neibert, Beavercreek .500 2-for-4
Kendall Knisley, Bellbrook ,500 2-for-4
Home Runs
1 — Riley Davis, Fairborn; Makyna Carr, Xenia; Kaylee Cyphers, Cedarville; Zoe Lafferty, Yellow Springs;
Statistics tabulated by Sports Editor John Bombatch. Legacy Christian’s softball team and Fairborn’s baseball team had first-round byes, but will play this week.