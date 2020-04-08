Buccaneer batters bash Bulldogs

SIMULATED DAYTON — The Xenia High School baseball bats came alive in a big way in Wednesday’s simulated game with Yellow Springs, at Dayton’s Day Air Ballpark.

The Buccaneers (1-1) scored in every inning but one in a 14-2 run-ruled win in seven innings. Xenia batters smacked 23 hits, and reached first base on nine walks, in the win.

Meanwhile, simulated Bucs starter Alex Sparks limited the Bulldog batters to six hits over his six innings on the mound, only walking four, without a strikeout.

Every Buccaneer batter reached base at least once.

Lead-off hitter Joey Lewis was a perfect 4-for-4 with two walks, a run batted in and four runs scored. Aydan Evans (three RBI, two scores), Blayne Dudley (home run, five RBI, four runs), Kyle Lane (three RBI, run scored) and Andrew Pollander (double, one run scored) each collected three hits, Dylan Hall went 4-for-5 with a run scored, and four RBI, each had multiple hits as well in Xenia’s opening win of the simulated season.

The big blow came in the sixth when Xenia sent 10 batters to the plate, scoring five runs on four hits. Dylan Hall’s bases loaded single scored three of the runs. A Lane single and a Dudley bases loaded walk also brought in Xenia runs.

Hall also impressed on the pitcher’s mound, no-hitting the Bulldogs in the seventh to preserve the run-ruled win.

Lead-off man Jasiah Zinger-Mitchell scored the first run for Yellow Springs in the bottom of the first inning, thanks to a sacrifice flyout by Romel Phillips. The Bulldogs scored again in the sixth in Phillips’ single to center field, which scored Tariq Muhammad.

NEW CAR NIGHT: With full knowledge that area baseball fans could not attend Wednesday night’s contest, a car dealership hosted Free Car Night, where each fan in attendance would go home with a new simulated car.

MOST HITS: Xenia’s 23-hit performance marks the most hits in this simulated high school baseball season thus far. The previous high mark was by the Yellow Springs Bulldogs, who hit 14 in a win two weeks ago over Legacy Christian.

NEXT UP: Legacy Christian (0-1) will take on Bellbrook (1-0) at a simulated stadium to be named later. (NOTE: Got a stadium where you’d like to see the Knights-Golden Eagles game played? Let us know, and we’ll fly both simulated teams there for the game. School’s out, sports are closed. Why not?)

Xenia's Alex Sparks limited Yellow Springs to six hits over six innings of work in a run-ruled simulated win over the Bulldogs, Wednesday at simulated Day Air Ballpark in Dayton.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

A special Thank You to ASG Games (asggames.com) for permission to use the Sherco Grand Slam Baseball game for these simulated games. All results are fictitious, based on outcomes determined by rolls of the dice. For entertainment purposes only. For game disputes, feel free to contact umpire, simulated reporter and game dice roller John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

