Bucs win homer fest over Cedarville

MASON (sorta) — The wind was blowing out of Mason’s Prasco Park, and the Xenia Buccaneers simulated 2019 softball team took advantage of it, Tuesday, in a 12-7 win over the Cedarville Indians.

Xenia (2-0) clouted three home runs as part of a 21-hit effort.

Cedarville enjoyed a round-tripper of its own while hitting 11 hits.

Makyna Carr began the home run barrage with a wind-aided shot over the 320-foot sign down the right-field line to score herself and Caity Moody; Olivia Waggoner launched a two-run shot to right that also brought home Ciera Lloyd in the fifth inning; and starting Bucs pitcher Bailey Oliver watched her towering high fly ball to deep center just manage to carry over the centerfield fence for a two-run dinger that scored herself and Sydney Smith.

At one point, Xenia appeared to be in control — leading 4-0 after four innings of play.

But Cedarville surprised the Bucs with an impressive six-run fifth inning to take a brief 6-4 lead.

The Indians sent nine batters to the plate in that inning, and played some long ball of their own. Kaya Sparrow went deep with a wind-aided homer to right, scoring Logan Harlow and Sarah Sizer as well. Kaylee Cyphers, Grace Jacobs and Lauren Whitaker also scored in the inning.

Xenia apparently saw the Indians scoring binge as the team’s wake-up call. The Buccaneers smacked 11 hits and scored six runs the rest of the way, taking the lead for good with a five-run, six-hit bottom of the sixth inning.

Carr drove in Oliver with Xenia’s final run in the seventh inning.

All but the bottom two batters in the Bucs lineup collected at least two hits.

Oliver had her home run, a double, reached on a walk, scored two runs and drove in two others.

Sydney Smith also collected four hits with a pair of doubles and two runs scored.

Ciera Lloyd may have had the most unique box score tally of them all. She went 3-for-4 with three doubles, scoring twice and driving in a pair of runs.

Morgan Huffman also had three hits in the win, Moody and Waggoner hit two each.

Moody also got the pitching win as she held Cedarville to a single run on two hits over the final four innings of play.

Cedarville’s Kaylee Cyphers led the Indians batters with a 4-for-5 performance, and scored a run. Sizer was the other Cedarville batter with multiple hits with two.

In successive wins over Fairborn and Cedarville, Xenia has scored 27 runs.

Cedarville has two straight losses. The Indians have given up 28.

Cedarville's Grace Jacob doubled and scored a run in Tuesday's simulated softball loss to Xenia. Ciera Lloyd, shown here in a Xenia game last season, smacked a trio of triples in the Buccaneers' simulated softball win over Cedarville, at Mason's Prasco Park.

Greene County teams combine for four HRs

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

