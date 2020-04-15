Legacy Christian, Beavercreek announce student athlete signings

GREENE COUNTY — Area high schools Beavercreek and Legacy Christian announced student National Letter of Intent signings that were officially done on April 15.

Legacy Christian junior girls golfer and Division II district qualifier Liz Miller signed to attend school at Olivet Nazarene University, a private university in Bourbonnais, Illinois. Miller placed in a tie for 11th in the 2019 D-II district tournament with an 88.

Beavercreek announced the signings of 14 Beavers student athletes. In accordance with Coronavirus safeguards, Beavercreek’s student athlete signings were celebrated remotely via Twitter.

The Beavercreek signings were by:

Youseh Saleh (Men’s Basketball, Sinclair Community College)

Nick Brown (Football, Wittenberg University)

Brendan Freisthler (Football, Mount Union University)

Mali Harris-Strayhorn (Football, Mount Union University)

Cole Gutterman (Ice Hockey, University of Kentucky)

Drew Vaughn (Men’s Soccer, Anderson University)

Heidi Orloff (Women’s Soccer, Wright State University)

Megan Schmidt (Women’s Soccer, University of Rio Grande)

Mariah Crawford (Softball, Clark State Community College)

Jason Allen (Men’s Swimming, University of Cincinnati)

Mason Kennedy (Men’s Swimming, State University of New York at New Paltz)

Kaitlyn Bacik (Women’s Swimming, University of Kentucky)

Alannah Browning (Women’s Track & Field, Wittenberg University)

Calli Hess (Women’s Track & Field, Wright State University)

