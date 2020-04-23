Sports Digest

Beavercreek Classic cancelled

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Soccer Association announced April 23 the cancellation of the 2020 Beavercreek Soccer Creek Classic youth tournament.

“We made the decision to cancel the Creek Classic soccer tournament for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All teams will receive a full refund. Please stay safe and healthy and we look forward to seeing you on the pitch soon!” the association said on its website.

The 25th annual tournament was scheduled to be held May 30-31 at the Ankney Soccer Complex. More than 450 teams were expected to compete. Games were scheduled for youth teams with age groups ranging from U8 to U19.

Raising Cane’s partners with OHSAA

COLUMBUS — Restaurant chain Raising Cane’s Ohio has entered into a partnership with the Ohio High School Athletic Association to provide funding for student-athlete scholarship programs and support for postseason tournaments.

The three-year partnership will kick off Thursday, April 30, when all Raising Cane’s restaurants across Ohio will donate 15 percent of sales from 4 p.m. to close to the OHSAA. All sales will be made at the drive-thru due to the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic that cancelled the OHSAA’s winter state tournaments of wrestling, ice hockey and basketball along with all spring sports.

The annual OHSAA scholar-athlete scholarship program, which annually provides more than $175,000 to college-bound seniors, had to be cancelled this spring due in part to the OHSAA’s lack of revenue from the tournaments.

Currently Raising Canes operates in Central, Northeast and Southwest Ohio.

Greeneview seeks girls varsity soccer coach

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School is looking for a girls head varsity soccer coach for the 2020 Fall season. The school’s previous coach, Shawn Brown, resigned due to work obligations. Potential candidates should contact Greeneview Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org .

Free officiating classes offered

INDIANAPOLIS — Current high school sports officials, as well as individuals interested in joining the officiating ranks, will be able to access online education courses on the NFHS Learning Center for free through July 1.

Since many individuals are at home for an indefinite period of time due to the current worldwide health crisis, the National Federation of Stat High School Associations (NFHS) has decided to make its 11 sports officiating courses available for free on the Learning Center at NFHSLearn.com.

Officiating courses are available on the Learning Center in the sports of basketball, football, soccer, swimming and diving, volleyball, wrestling and softball, in addition to a general course titled “Interscholastic Officiating.” Multiple courses are offered in basketball, soccer and volleyball, and all these courses are available free of charge through July 1.

Summer Adult Softball offered

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department is currently accepting registrations for Summer Adult Softball for coed and men’s teams.

The season will remain 14 weeks, running June 1 – August 31. Due to social distancing required because of the the coronavirus, there will be no Fall League. Teams who normally play in the Fall leagues are urged to sign up as a Summer team.

Registration can be done online: https://beavercreekoh.myrec.com . Parks, Recreation and Culture Department officials are working from home but can respond to messages left at the office phone at (937) 427-5514.

Coed Adult Soccer League forming

BEAVERCREEK — An adult coed summer soccer league is being hosted by the Beavercreek Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department, and there are still a few openings for interested teams. The Summer Adult Coed Soccer league will run from June 7 to August 9. Call (937) 427-5514 for more information.

Please send your area sports information to sports@xeniagazette.com.

