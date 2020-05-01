Sports Digest

Free officiating classes offered

INDIANAPOLIS — Current high school sports officials, as well as individuals interested in joining the officiating ranks, will be able to access online education courses on the NFHS Learning Center for free through July 1.

Since many individuals are at home for an indefinite period of time due to the current worldwide health crisis, the National Federation of Stat High School Associations (NFHS) has decided to make its 11 sports officiating courses available for free on the Learning Center at NFHSLearn.com.

Officiating courses are available on the Learning Center in the sports of basketball, football, soccer, swimming and diving, volleyball, wrestling and softball, in addition to a general course titled “Interscholastic Officiating.” Multiple courses are offered in basketball, soccer and volleyball, and all these courses are available free of charge through July 1.

Summer Adult Softball offered

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department is currently accepting registrations for Summer Adult Softball for coed and men’s teams.

The season will remain 14 weeks, running June 1 – August 31. Due to social distancing required because of the the coronavirus, there will be no Fall League. Teams who normally play in the Fall leagues are urged to sign up as a Summer team.

Registration can be done online: https://beavercreekoh.myrec.com . Parks, Recreation and Culture Department officials are working from home but can respond to messages left at the office phone at (937) 427-5514.

Coed Adult Soccer League forming

BEAVERCREEK — An adult coed summer soccer league is being hosted by the Beavercreek Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department, and there are still a few openings for interested teams. The Summer Adult Coed Soccer league will run from June 7 to August 9. Call (937) 427-5514 for more information.

Dragons 5K registration open

DAYTON — Registration is under way for the 10th annual Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates on Saturday, July 18, 2020 starting at 8 a.m. at Day Air Ballpark (formerly Fifth-Third Field).

All participants in the race receive four (4) lawn tickets to a Dragons game, Dragons 5K t-shirt, Dragons hat, NEW home plate finisher’s medal, and entry to the post-race party inside Day Air Ballpark.

The registration fee is $25 in advance or $30 after July 15. Kids age 17 and under can sign up for $15. People can sign up today to reserve their spot at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup.

Redlegs Run set for May 30

CINCINNATI — The 19th annual Redlegs Run will be tentatively held May 30 at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The Redlegs Run features events for everyone, no matter your age, fitness level or race experience. Choose from the 10K, 5K, One Mile Family Run or the Gapper’s Kids Fun Run for children 10 and younger. All runners and walkers for the events will be able to cross the finish line on the warning track inside Great American Ball Park. Visit race-reds.com for registration information.

Dragons hosting Nitro Circus

DAYTON — Tickets for the May 15 Nitro Circus “You Got This” tour are now on sale at the following locations:

• Online at daytondragons.com

• By phone at the Dragons Box office at 937-228-2287; or at Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at 937-228-2323.

• In person at any Miami Valley area Kroger store’s Ticketmaster outlet location.

The “You Got This” Tour will feature a highly decorated roster of top international athletes who together hold over 25 X Games medals combined. Leading the charge is the multi-talented Ryan Williams, who earlier this year completed an unprecedented X Games trifecta after taking three consecutive BMX Big Air golds, the first athlete ever to do so.

Jarryd McNeil, a 15-time X Games medalist, eight-time gold medalist Adam Jones, four-time gold medalist Vicki Golden and X Games veteran Beau Bamburg are scheduled to perform, along with pro skateboarder Beaver Fleming and BMX rider Kurtis Downs, among others.

The appearance on May 15 will mark the first-ever performance in Dayton for Nitro Circus.

Race tickets on sale at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON — Tickets remain on sale for major motorsports events to be held at the famed Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during the 2020 racing season.

Fans can see all the on track action, plus gain access to club weekends not open to the general public. The regular price is $395. Included with the all-access pass are all event general admission tickets and grandstand seating, infield parking, redemption offers for use on site, and other exclusive experiences. A Paddock Pass for The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is also provided. See midohio.com for a summary of all the exclusive benefits of a 2020 Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass.

Tickets can be ordered online at midohio.com or 419-884-4000 weekdays during business hours.

How are you dealing without sports? Send in your stories to: jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com.

How are you dealing without sports? Send in your stories to: jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com.