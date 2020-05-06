Pats’ bats come alive, shutout Legacy Christian

SIMULATED SAN DIEGO — It took a little while for the Carroll Patriots hitters to figure out Legacy Christian’s pitchers, but once they did … they really did.

Carroll broke open a close 3-0 battle by scoring seven runs in the game’s final two innings for a solid 10-0 win, Wednesday night in sunny and simulated Petco Field in San Diego.

The two area teams were knotted up in a scoreless tie through four innings of play, with Legacy Christian having out-hit the Patriots 2-1 at the time. The Knights had threatened in the bottom of the fourth, but left Jacob Thompson and Charlie Luke stranded on third and second respectively.

Maybe the threat awakened the Patriots’ bats.

A one-out triple against the wall in right center by Martin O’Grady, followed by Jacob Maurer’s single into left center, put Carroll out in front, 1-0, in the fifth.

Evan Stemmer kept the inning going with a double into left. Steven Chapman then hit a soft liner into left to score both Maurer and Chapman for a 3-0 lead.

Carroll added some insurance runs in the eighth when Mitch Applegate drove in Trent Randall and Mathew McMahan with a single, for a 5-0 lead.

Stemmer and Applegate both smacked two-RBI singles in the ninth as part of a five-run inning to double up Carroll’s lead to 10-0. Chapman, McMahan and 0’Grady also scored in the inning.

After the Knights pitchers limited Carroll to one hit through the game’s first four innings of play, the Patriots clouted 13 the rest of the way.

Randall and Stemmer both went 3-for-5 from the plate with a double. Randall scored twice, while Stemmer knocked in a couple runs and scored once. Chapman, Applegate and Maurer collected two hits apiece.

McMahan limited Legacy Christian to four hits (one each by Luke, Brian Lane, Justis Frazey and Josh Frueh) while striking out four Knights batters and walking one, in the complete-game shutout.

Luke had limited Carroll to one hit through the early four innings of play, but after yielding four hits in the three-run fifth, was pulled for a reliever.

With Wednesday’s win, Carroll is now 4-0 this simulated season. They have limited opponents Xenia, Greeneview, Cedarville and now Legacy Christian to a combined two runs, while scoring 26.

Legacy Christian is now 0-4.

No Heavy Metal: It’s not uncommon to hear a home run clank off the Western Metal Supply, located just outside the left-field wall San Diego’s simulated at Petco Park. But with the win blowing out towards right field, no hits came close on this day.

NEXT UP: Cedarville takes on Yellow Springs, in a boys simulated high school baseball contest that is tentatively scheduled to take place at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, the home of the American League’s Texas Rangers.

Legacy’s Deuce Brown dives back to second base on a pickoff throw two seasons ago. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/05/web1_DeuceBrownDiveBack_PS.jpg Legacy’s Deuce Brown dives back to second base on a pickoff throw two seasons ago. File photos from last season. Mathew McMahan, shown here hauling in a fly ball last season, pitched a four-hit shutout in a win over Legacy Christian, on Wednesday. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/05/web1_McMahonOutfieldcatchPS.jpg Mathew McMahan, shown here hauling in a fly ball last season, pitched a four-hit shutout in a win over Legacy Christian, on Wednesday. File photos from last season.

Carroll is undefeated through four games

Thanks to ASG Games (asggames.com) for allowing us to use their baseball board game Sherco Grand Slam Baseball to simulate these baseball and softball contests. For questions or comments, send your emails to Sports Editor/Dice Roller John Bombatch at jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com.

