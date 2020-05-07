Indians offense too much for Bulldogs

ARLINGTON-like, Texas — The Cedarville Indians just had too much offense for Yellow Springs to handle, Thursday night, in a 9-2 win at Globe Life Park, home of the American League Texas Rangers.

The Indians whapped 15 hits and walked seven times. They were retired in order just once.

First signs that this could be a long evening for the Bulldogs came in the top half of the first, when Cedarville’s C.J. Pahl, Caden and Caleb McKinion, Caleb Criswell and Colby Cross each got on base in consecutive at-bats. A Criswell single scored Pahl, Cross’s single brought in Caden McKinion, and then Ben Supplee’s sacrifice fly into left allowed Caleb McKinion to trot home with the third run of the inning and a 3-0 lead.

Cedarville added on four runs in the fourth. Caden McKinion, Tommy Lowe, Hunter Baldwin and Adam Wood scored in the inning. Criswell drove two of the runs in, Pahl sacrificed to deep right field to score a run, and Caden McKinion doubled to score another.

Supplee drove in a run (Cross) in the fifth, to make the score 8-1, then Criswell knocked in his fourth RBI of the game in the eighth, scoring Caden McKinion.

Criswell was perfect at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double and four RBI. Caden McKinion went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored, and Caleb McKinion and Supplee collected two hits each.

Every Indian in the lineup had at least one hit.

Caleb McKinion collected the complete-game pitching win. He held Yellow Springs to six hits while striking out nine and walking six.

Dylan Rainey and DeAndre Cowen each had two hits for Yellow Springs. Rainey went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Cowen was 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Trey Anderson and Eric Hanson had the Bulldogs’ other hits in Thursday’s loss.

NEXT: Fairborn takes on Bellbrook at the Seattle Mariners’ Safeco Field.

Caleb McKinion delivers a pitch during a high school baseball game last season. McKinion was the 2018 Greene County baseball batting champion. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/05/web1_McKinionPitch_PS.jpg Caleb McKinion delivers a pitch during a high school baseball game last season. McKinion was the 2018 Greene County baseball batting champion. Yellow Springs pitcher Dylan Rainey throws from the mound during a 2019 high school baseball game. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/05/web1_YS23_PS.jpg Yellow Springs pitcher Dylan Rainey throws from the mound during a 2019 high school baseball game.

Cedarville smacks 15 hits in Texas win

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Thanks to ASG Games (asggames.com) for enabling us to recreate these simulations with the Sherco Grand Slam Baseball board game.

Thanks to ASG Games (asggames.com) for enabling us to recreate these simulations with the Sherco Grand Slam Baseball board game.