Xenia Scouts, league taking summer off

XENIA — The Xenia Scouts and the rest of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League are taking the season off due to the coronavirus.

The 12-team league made the official announcement on its website and social media Wednesday morning.

“In light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting government regulations, the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League Board of Directors has voted to cancel the 2020 season,” league officials said. “The directors determined it would be impossible to operate effectively while insuring the safety of all involved. The GLSCL would like to thank our dedicated directors, officers, volunteers and sponsors for their loyalty and support. We look forward to bringing you the best summer collegiate baseball in the midwest in 2021.”

Earlier this month, the league delayed the start of the season to July 1 and had a board of directors meeting scheduled for June 1.

Three teams — the Cincinnati Steam, the Saint Clair Green Giants, and the Southern Ohio Copperheads —previously announced they would be unable to operate this summer for reasons outside their control. They are slated to return in 2021.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

