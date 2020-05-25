Fairborn scores in chunks in simulated win

Fairborn sandwiched a six-run sixth inning between a pair of three-run innings to hand Greeneview a 12-3 loss in a simulated softball game at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park.

Fairborn started out strong with a three-run first inning with Kenzie Culbertson, Kendall Winn and Destiny Ferrigno each singling and scoring.

Greeneview’s Kaitlinn Hinkle singled to left, raced to third on an outfield error, then scored on Bryce Ratliff’s single off the Skyhawk first baseman’s glove, to make the score 3-1 in Fairborn’s favor, but then the Skyhawks took control in the sixth.

Eleven Skyhawks batters and seven hits later and Fairborn had scored six runs to charge out to a commanding 9-1 lead. Ashlyn Baker, Ferrigno, Kelsie Coleman, Riley Davis, Alexis Hicks, and Megan George all scored in the inning, with Baker, Winn, Hicks (two) and George driving in the runs.

Even with a strong eastern Pennsylvania wind blowing in, the Rams’ Baylee Anderson led off the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run to left.

Greeneview’s Kassidy Adkins doubled in the seventh, then scored on a Ratliff single to right, to make the score 9-3 Fairborn, but the Skyhawks extended their lead in the eighth with three more runs — by Ferrigno, Coleman and Davis — for the game’s final score.

Winn and Ferrigno, the Skyhawks’ respective three and four batters in the lineup, each had three hits. Winn scored a run and drove in another; Ferrigno singled twice, doubled once, walked another time, scored three times and drove in two others.

Fairborn’s Madison Durbin also collected three hits, doubling once and driving in a run.

Greeneview’s Ratliff was the only Rams batter with multiple hits. She went 3-for-4 with a pair of runs driven in.

Now at 1-3 this simulated season, Greeneview has Yellow Springs scheduled for its next game.

Fairborn, winners of three straight, is now 3-1 and will play Cedarville next.

Unsimulated notes:

— Have a venue in mind? Email sports@xeniagazette.com. Sherco’s Grand Slam Baseball comes with field dimensions for nearly every Major League Baseball field, past and present. And if you have the dimensions for any other field, pass those along for a future game there.

— There was a rare game request, but it was for a game that has already been played. The reader asked that for a simulated softball game between Bellbrook and Beavercreek, but those two squads met back during the first week of the season, a 3-2 Bellbrook win.

By John Bombatch For Greene County News

Contact John Bombatch at jebsterb@aol.com.

