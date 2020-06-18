Bellbrook rallies past Fairborn

SIMULATED SEATTLE — After an early scare, the Bellbrook Golden Eagles rallied to claim a 3-1 win over Fairborn, Friday May 9 at Seattle’s Safeco Field.

Fairborn’s Kalil Lettice drew everyone’s attention in the fourth inning, when the Skyhawk slugger launched a solo home run over the left-field wall for a 1-0 lead.

Bellbrook responded with a game tying score in the fifth when Matt Carson doubled home Jake Todd. The Golden Eagles then grabbed the lead for good in the seventh on a Jayden Elliott double which scored Nolan Sizemore and Todd.

The Skyhawks actually out-hit Bellbrook nine hits to seven, but ended up stranding nine base runners, including a bases loaded situation in the ninth.

Mark Peterangelo and Garison Secrest each had two hits.

Bellbrook’s Todd finished the game with three hits in three at-bats, reached on a fielder’s choice play, doubled twice and scored twice. Jayden Elliott was the other Eagle with more than one hit. Elliott had two singles, including the game winning two-RBI hit in the seventh.

Matthew Carson pitched the first eighth innings for Bellbrook, and scattered six hits and striking out five. His only blemish was Lettice’s blast in the fourth.

The Golden Eagles, who had a bye last week, remain undefeated at 3-0.

After a first-week bye, Fairborn is now 1-2.

When baseball resumes (after at least a week’s worth of softball action), a battle of unbeatens will be next as Bellbrook will take on 4-0 Carroll next. Fairborn’s next scheduled baseball game will be against Beavercreek (3-0).

COMING SOON: As soon as the dice roller can find himself a reliable laptop in St. Louis, we’ll resume play with Week Four of the softball season. Scheduled upcoming games will see Cedarville (0-3) playing Bellbrook (1-1); Fairborn (2-1) vs. Greeneview (1-2); Carroll (1-2) vs. Xenia (3-0); and Legacy Christian (1-1) against Metro Buckeye Conference foe Yellow Springs (1-1).

NOT GOODBYE: Yeah, this is my last simulated game to run in the papers as the Sports Editor, but I’ll do my best to provide simulation baseball and softball games throughout the summer months from St. Louis. Feel free to email me, if you’d like. I’ll be happy to answer any simulated baseball and softball questions you may have. — John Bombatch.

Fairborn first baseman Kalil Lettice goes to apply the tag on a pick-off attempt, during a high school baseball game last season. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/06/web1_LetticeLockwood_PS.jpg Fairborn first baseman Kalil Lettice goes to apply the tag on a pick-off attempt, during a high school baseball game last season. Coach Nischwitz talks with the Fairborn Skyhawks team after a 2019 high school baseball game. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/06/web1_NischwitzTalk_PS.jpg Coach Nischwitz talks with the Fairborn Skyhawks team after a 2019 high school baseball game. Bellbrook’s Ben Borszcz lays off a pitch below the knees, during a game with SWBL foe Franklin last season. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/06/web1_F18KneesPitchB16_PS.jpg Bellbrook’s Ben Borszcz lays off a pitch below the knees, during a game with SWBL foe Franklin last season. Bellbrook’s Jayden Elliott steals third base, during a high school baseball game last season. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/06/web1_B6Stealthird_PS.jpg Bellbrook’s Jayden Elliott steals third base, during a high school baseball game last season.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

While I may be moving to St. Louis and stepping down as Sports Editor, I still plan on finishing out the simulated baseball and softball season on a freelancing basis from here on out. Send your comments to my personal email address: jebsterb@aol.com, and I will do my best to respond.

